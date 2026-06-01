GetMentions AI Launches YouTube Mentions to Help Brands Appear in AI Answers

Dover, DELAWARE, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetMentions AI, an AI visibility and brand mention platform, today announced the launch of YouTube Mentions, a new service that helps brands get featured on relevant YouTube channels connected to AI search visibility.

YouTube Mentions Service

As AI platforms increasingly rely on a wider range of sources to generate answers, YouTube videos and channel content are becoming part of the discovery layer for many categories. Product reviews, comparison videos, tutorials, explainers, and list-style videos can influence how brands are discovered, evaluated, and recommended.

With YouTube Mentions, GetMentions AI helps brands move beyond tracking visibility and take action on the sources shaping AI answers. The platform identifies where a brand is missing, where competitors are already present, and which YouTube channels may be relevant for managed creator placements.

“AI visibility is no longer shaped only by articles, listicles, reviews, and community discussions,” said Anirudh Agarwal, CEO of GetMentions AI. “YouTube is becoming an important source layer too. If a channel is influencing how people and AI platforms understand a category, brands need a way to evaluate that opportunity and get featured in the right context.”

The new service allows brands to request managed YouTube placements across formats such as product reviews, top-list videos, comparison videos, tutorials, and explainer videos. GetMentions AI handles creator discovery, outreach, pricing coordination, briefing, and placement management.

The launch expands GetMentions AI’s execution layer, which already helps brands act on AI visibility gaps through existing-page mentions and new editorial placements. Backed by access to over 192,000 placement opportunities across websites and YouTube channels, the platform is designed to help brands turn AI visibility intelligence into measurable brand presence.

“Most platforms stop at showing where a brand appears or does not appear,” Agarwal added. “Our focus is different. We help brands understand the sources behind AI answers, find the gaps, and get mentioned where it matters.”

YouTube Mentions is now available as part of GetMentions AI’s managed brand mention offering.





About GetMentions AI

GetMentions AI is an AI visibility and brand mentions platform that helps brands track how they appear across AI platforms, understand the sources shaping AI answers, identify competitor gaps, and take action through managed brand mention placements. The platform helps teams move from visibility tracking to execution across existing pages, editorial content, community sources, and YouTube channels.

YouTube Mentions

Press Inquiries

Anirudh Agarwal

info [at] getmentions.ai

+1812-578-8481

https://www.getmentions.ai/

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