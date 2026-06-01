Anoto publishes the ESEF version of its annual report 2025

Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today publishes the ESEF version of its annual report 2025 on the Company’s website, www.anoto.com. It is now available electronically at https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/. The format of the report is xHTML (Extensible Hypertext Markup Language). In accordance with the requirements for ESEF, the primary financial statements have been provided with XBRL tags.

As the ESEF version of the annual report for 2025 is published, the Company’s auditor has issued an updated auditor’s report. Apart from this, there are no differences compared with the annual report for 2025, which was published on May 15, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Faiman, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

About Anoto Group

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of the digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include inq and Livescribe retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto’s smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a renewed focus on high-quality design, software innovation, and customer experience, Anoto is driving the next generation of digital writing.

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