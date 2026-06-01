Nexans completes acquisition of Republic Wire in the U.S.

Acquisition materially strengthens Nexans’ presence in the attractive and fast-growing U.S. low-voltage segment

Transaction establishes a broader and diversified industrial and commercial platform in North America, supporting Nexans’ long-term electrification growth strategy

Nexans further increases exposure to structural growth drivers including infrastructure modernization and data center expansion





Paris, June 1st, 2026 – Nexans today announced the completion of its acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Republic Wire, Inc. (“Republic Wire”).

Republic Wire is an established American manufacturer of low-voltage copper and aluminum wire products headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, serving electrical wholesale distributors, utilities and municipalities across the United States and Canada.

The completion of the transaction marks a major milestone for Nexans, establishing a strategic platform in one of the world’s largest and most dynamic geographies for the cable industry.

The acquisition significantly strengthens Nexans’ position in the U.S. low-voltage segment and enhances the Group’s exposure to attractive long-term electrification trends driven by infrastructure modernization, expanding power demand and fast-growing applications such as data centers.

Combined with Nexans’ existing North American operations and the recent acquisition of Electro Cables in Canada, Republic Wire creates a compelling industrial and commercial platform supporting the Group’s continued expansion across the region.

By combining Republic Wire’s established manufacturing capabilities, nationwide distribution network and customer relationships with Nexans’ global expertise and innovation platform, the Group is well positioned to accelerate growth and further strengthen its presence within the electrification value chain.

Julien Hueber, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans, said: "The completion of the Republic Wire acquisition represents a major milestone for Nexans and a significant step forward in our expansion in North America. The United States is one of the most attractive cable markets globally, benefiting from powerful structural growth drivers linked to electrification, infrastructure investment and accelerating demand from data centers. With Republic Wire, Nexans establishes a strategic industrial and commercial platform in the U.S., significantly strengthening our ability to support customers in these high-growth segments while advancing our strategy to increase exposure to value-added electrification segments. Together with the Republic Wire teams, we look forward to building the next chapter of Nexans’ growth in North America."

Republic Wire will become part of Nexans’ PWR-Connect business starting June 1st, and will play a central role in supporting the Group’s continued development in North America.

Advisors

PJT Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Nexans; White & Case LLP is acting as legal advisor.

Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC acted as the financial advisor to Republic Wire, Inc; Taft is acting as legal advisor.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

About Republic Wire

Republic Wire, Inc. is an American manufacturer of low-voltage copper and aluminium wire products, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1982, the company supplies electrical wholesale distributors, utilities and municipalities across the United States and Canada from its fully invested single-site manufacturing and distribution campus. Republic Wire's product range includes bare copper wire, insulated building wire and poly weatherproof wire, serving residential, commercial and industrial end markets. The company employs over 200 people and distributes through a national network of 18 sales agencies.

Contacts:



Investor relations

Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com

Communication

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com

Maellys Leostic

maellys.leostic@nexans.com

Olivier Daban

olivier.daban@nexans.comolivier.daban@nexans.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to various expected or unexpected risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on the Company’s future performance.

Readers are also invited to visit the Group’s website where they can view and download Nexans’ Universal Registration Document,which includes a description of the Group’s risk factors.

NB: any discrepancies are due to rounding.

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