Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville Celebrates 500+ Google Reviews Milestone

Jacksonville, FL, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some businesses collect reviews. Others earn them. Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville has done the latter, crossing 500+ Google reviews with a 4.8-star rating that puts the company among the most trusted home service providers in Northeast Florida.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville - Sergei Karakai, Owner

For owner Sergei Karakai, the number matters less than what it represents. "Every review is someone's kitchen, bathroom, or basement. Real problems, real homes. We don't take that lightly," he said. "What drives us is knowing Jacksonville families can count on us, whether it's a clogged drain on a Tuesday afternoon or a burst pipe at 2 a.m."

That around-the-clock availability has become one of the company's most recognized qualities. Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays, through its dedicated emergency plumbing service. In a city where aging infrastructure, tree root intrusion, and summer storm season keep plumbers busy year-round, earning that kind of trust takes consistency. The company has been doing exactly that since 2014, and the reviews reflect it.

What Customers Are Saying

A look through the company's reviews reveals a consistent theme: people appreciate being treated with honesty and respect, not just technical skill. Reviewers frequently mention technicians who explained the problem clearly, gave upfront pricing, and left the work area clean. Several reviews specifically call out the company's responsiveness during after-hours calls.

One reviewer wrote that a local Jacksonville plumber arrived within the hour on a weekend and resolved a serious sewer backup before it caused further damage to the home. Another praised the team for correctly diagnosing a slow drain issue that two other companies had missed. Across more than 500 reviews, the pattern holds: reliable work, transparent communication, and a team that cares about the outcome.

Services Offered

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville offers a full range of residential and commercial plumbing services, including:

Serving Jacksonville and Surrounding Communities

The company serves customers throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding area, including Bartram Park, Mandarin, Arlington, Southside, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach, the Yulee corridor and Fernandina Beach. Every job, from a routine inspection to a complex sewer repair, is handled by a fully licensed, bonded, and insured team of Jacksonville plumbers.

Part of a National Brand, Rooted Locally

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville is a locally owned and operated business part of the Neighborly family of home service brands, operating under the company's R.I.C.H. values: Respect, Integrity, Customer Focus, and Having Fun in the Process. The local ownership model means decisions are made by people who live and work in the same community they serve. The company also contributes to Jacksonville's broader economy by creating local jobs and partnering with area vendors and suppliers wherever possible.

A Plumber Jacksonville Can Count On

For Jacksonville homeowners who want a plumber they can call without hesitation, the answer is a short drive away. Whether it is a slow drain that has been ignored for too long, a water heater that stopped working overnight, or a sewer line that needs urgent attention, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville is ready to respond. The team is available around the clock at (904) 339-0043, online at mrrooter.com/jacksonville/, or through their Google listing, where more than 500 neighbors have already shared their experience.

"We're not chasing a number on a screen," Karakai said. "Every one of those reviews is a family we showed up for. That's what we're proud of, and that's what we'll keep doing."

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville is a locally owned, full-service plumbing company that has been serving residential and commercial customers throughout Jacksonville, FL and the surrounding area since 2014. The company offers 24/7 emergency plumbing response, along with a comprehensive range of services, including drain cleaning, sewer repair, water heater service, leak detection, and more. With over 500 Google reviews and a 4.8-star rating built over more than a decade of service, the company has earned a strong reputation for honest work and dependable results across the Jacksonville area. As a member of the Neighborly family, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville is committed to quality, reliability, and community-focused service.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Jacksonville

Sergei Karakai, Owner

Phone: (904) 339-0043

Email: office [at] nflmrrooter.com

Address: 8880 Corporate Square Ct, Suite 6, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Website: https://www.mrrooter.com/jacksonville/