NTHU International Volunteer Program Marks 20th Anniversary with Educational Service Across Six Countries in Asia and Africa

HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Tsing Hua University’s International Volunteer Program celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, with 51 students joining five service teams to travel to six countries this summer — Nepal, Vietnam, Kenya, Mozambique, Eswatini, and Tanzania. Expanding beyond its long-standing digital education initiatives in Africa, this year’s program will also establish a computer classroom in Kenya’s Kibera community, collaborate with a girls’ shelter center in Eswatini, promote Mandarin education in Nepal, and support Agent Orange survivors in Vietnam. The scope and diversity of this year’s service projects mark the broadest outreach in the program’s history.

At the pre-departure press conference held on May 20, NTHU Vice President Ta-Jen Yen noted that since the program’s establishment, 920 students have participated in international volunteer service across 11 countries, reaching nearly 100 schools and institutions. Over 70 computer classrooms have been built, benefiting more than 58,000 people. Behind these numbers, he said, is a two-decade tradition of NTHU students stepping beyond campus to engage with communities around the world through international service.

Vice President Yen emphasized that this year’s teams demonstrate how academic expertise can be integrated with social engagement. While the three Africa-based teams continue advancing digital education initiatives, the Vietnam and Nepal teams focus on special education, Mandarin teaching, and scientific outreach. He encouraged students to approach service with humility, stressing that “what matters most in international volunteering is not what we bring, but whether we are willing to understand what local communities truly need.”

Nepal Team Builds Cloud-Based Mandarin Learning Model; Vietnam Team Supports Agent Orange Survivors

The Nepal team will focus on Mandarin education, serving two schools in Kathmandu and one in Pokhara. The team plans to introduce Mandarin courses integrated with Google Classroom, establishing an 18-week asynchronous online learning model. Short-term science workshops will also be introduced, and 35 headphones have been collected for donation to the Chyangba Memorial School. Team leader Fan-Rui Ye explained that local students are highly motivated to pursue higher education, while partner schools hope to expand Mandarin learning opportunities and support students seeking future study opportunities in Taiwan.

Initiated by students from NTHU’s Department of Special Education, the Vietnam team is the first Taiwanese university volunteer group to provide services for Agent Orange survivors in Vietnam. The team will work with The Kianh Foundation and the VAVA HCMC to promote recycled-paper notebook production, international cultural exchange, and disaster preparedness education. Team leader Chi-Chi Fu said that the project aims to transform special education knowledge into practical action by designing step-by-step activities that enable participants with varying physical and cognitive conditions to engage and develop vocational skills.

Digital Education Extends Beyond Schools into Communities and Shelter Centers

This year, the three Africa-based teams raised a total of 305 refurbished computers. Their programs now extend beyond foundational digital literacy to include community outreach, cybersecurity awareness, AI media literacy, and local teacher training.

The Kenya and Mozambique team will expand digital education from schools into surrounding communities. After 11 years of engagement in Kenya, the team will establish a computer classroom in Kibera, a resource-limited community in Nairobi. In Mozambique, the team will build on last year’s visit by implementing both school-based and community-based introductory digital education programs. Team leader Yi-Hsuan Ho said the goal is to “break beyond the boundaries of schools” and bring digital learning directly into community service centers. New course content includes spreadsheet budgeting, digital payment security, and online fraud prevention designed to address practical local needs.

The Eswatini team will collaborate for the first time with Sight of Hope, a girls’ shelter serving approximately 55 girls and young women affected by sexual exploitation or domestic violence. Team leader Hsin-Ta Wu said digital education can become a meaningful tool for learning and self-discovery during the rebuilding process. The team will provide 20 laptops preloaded with self-learning materials and introduce cybersecurity lessons covering password protection, phishing awareness, malware prevention, and online scam detection.

Strengthening Sustainability Through Local Teacher Training

Established in 2008, the Tanzania team represents one of NTHU’s longest-running international volunteer service locations. This summer, the team will return to Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar to inspect existing computer classroom facilities and conduct teacher workshops focused on independent instruction and hardware maintenance. Additional activities will include Scratch programming competitions, short-form video production, and AI media literacy training. Team leader Yu-Hsi Lin said the team hopes students will not only absorb outside information, but also learn to document and express their own cultures and experiences — transforming from “information receivers” into “communicators.”

Meanwhile, the Kenya and Mozambique team has partnered with Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT) to train local university students to become coding instructors. The initiative aims to ensure continuity after NTHU volunteers return to Taiwan, enabling local university students to continue weekly teaching visits to elementary schools and sustain digital education programs within the community.

At the press conference, Ying-Chin Hung, Executive Vice President of Taipei Fubon Bank, praised NTHU students for applying their academic expertise to create positive global impact. He noted that Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. upholds the philosophy of “Positive Power, Possibility Realized,” emphasizing that corporations have a responsibility to give back to society. He expressed hope that the seeds planted by student volunteers overseas would grow into meaningful and lasting change.

The NTHU International Volunteer Program also extends its sincere gratitude to the NTHU Alumni Association, corporate partners, foundations, and nonprofit organizations — including supporters from the technology, education, finance, and social welfare sectors — whose generous support has made these overseas service initiatives possible.

The program also extended special thanks to individuals who have provided guidance and assistance, including President Emeritus Star Sung (TAIWAN IMAGINGTEK CORPORATION.), former Vice President Nyan-Hwa Tai, Professor Deng-Sung Lin of the Department of Physics, as well as alumni Shui-Chuan Hsin and Yan Zhuo, among others, whose continued support has helped facilitate student participation in international volunteer service.





The NTHU International Volunteer Program marks its 20th anniversary this year, with five teams set to launch diverse educational service projects across six countries in Asia and Africa during the summer break.

(Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

Contact:

Yi-Yeh Chen

NTHU

(886)3-5162374

yiyeh@mx.nthu.edu.tw

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaca128b-16df-4a76-abbc-c404163dd2e5