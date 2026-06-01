MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Launches Customizable Quantum Simulation Dedicated Architecture

SHENZHEN, China, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a technology service provider, announces that, through dedicated processor hardware constructed using pure classical logic gates, it has successfully achieved efficient simulation of quantum algorithms. This will completely change the paradigm of quantum computing research, allowing researchers to verify complex algorithms in a much shorter time and paving the way for the development of future practical quantum hardware.

HOLO, as a technology enterprise focused on quantum information processing and hardware acceleration, has accumulated multiple patents in the fields of quantum simulation and quantum algorithm optimization. The dedicated hardware design technology released this time is precisely based on many years of profound accumulation in classical digital circuit design and parallel computing architecture. The core of this technology lies in abandoning the serial execution mode of traditional software simulation and instead adopting customizable dedicated processor hardware to directly simulate the execution process of quantum algorithms. This hardware is entirely built upon classical logic gates, including basic units such as AND gates, OR gates, NOT gates, adders, and multipliers, yet it can accurately reproduce the quantum state evolution and measurement processes, thereby overcoming the inherent limitations of software simulators in parallelism and real-time performance.

The proposal of this technology originates from a profound insight into the essence of quantum computing simulation. The execution of quantum algorithms is essentially the multiplication of quantum state vectors and unitary matrices, as well as the final probabilistic measurement sampling. In traditional software simulators, these operations rely on instruction sequences of general-purpose CPUs or GPUs, facing issues such as memory access latency, computational resource contention, and serial bottlenecks, resulting in exponential growth in simulation time for systems exceeding 20 qubits. In contrast, HOLO’s new hardware design transforms quantum simulation into a purely parallel and pipelined execution mode on classical hardware. This mode utilizes the close collaboration of dedicated registers, memory, and computing units to achieve unobstructed data flow along the hardware data path, thereby improving simulation efficiency by several orders of magnitude. The entire architecture was comprehensively modeled using HDL hardware description language, and functional verification was completed on the FPGA platform, proving its effectiveness and stability in actual quantum operation execution.

In the core design of the hardware architecture, the quantum state memory plays a crucial role. It is responsible for storing the individual states of qubits and the group states after multi-qubit entanglement. Unlike the memory management of general-purpose computers, this memory adopts a dedicated address mapping mechanism to compactly store quantum state vectors in complex number form (real part and imaginary part) in a high-speed SRAM array. For n qubits, the storage capacity precisely corresponds to 2^n complex amplitude values, with each amplitude value represented in fixed-point or floating-point format to balance precision and hardware resource consumption. The memory internally integrates multi-port access logic, utilizing classical decoders and multiplexers to achieve the ability to simultaneously read multiple quantum state components. This design ensures that when performing tensor product operations, data can be loaded in parallel into the computing units, avoiding the frequent cache miss problems common in software. In addition, the quantum state memory also supports a state normalization module, which uses classical adders and multipliers to compute the sum of squared amplitudes in real time and applies a normalization factor, thereby maintaining the physical consistency of the quantum state.

The control unit, serving as the brain of the entire system, adopts a microprogrammed design approach to manage and coordinate the operation of various functional units. It pre-compiles the gate sequences of quantum algorithms into micro-instruction sequences, which are stored in the control memory. Each micro-instruction specifies the selection of the data path, the activation of the operation type, and the bus arbitration strategy. For example, when executing the Grover search algorithm, the control unit first issues micro-instructions to load the initial uniform superposition state, then cyclically executes the matrix multiplication of the Oracle operator and the diffusion operator, and finally activates the measurement unit for result sampling. The flexibility of the microprogram allows users to dynamically load control codes for different quantum algorithms through external interfaces, thereby achieving hardware customizability. This microcode control logic is entirely built upon classical state machines and decoders, ensuring the correct timing of the data path and avoiding any clock domain crossing issues. In its design, HOLO also incorporates an error detection mechanism that uses parity checks and redundant computing units to monitor operational consistency in real time, further enhancing the reliability of the hardware.

The data communication of the entire hardware architecture is efficiently coordinated through a carefully designed bus system. According to the frequency of information exchange, a wide-bit-width dedicated bus is adopted between the quantum state memory and the computing units, supporting burst mode transmission; the measurement unit and the control unit share a low-speed bus for status reporting; the temporary memory and the operator memory are connected through a crossbar network to achieve dynamic routing of arbitrary operators. This bus architecture draws on the experience of classical multi-processor systems but has been optimized for the characteristics of quantum simulation — high-frequency operation data paths are given priority, reducing arbitration overhead. Simulation verification results show that when processing systems containing 30 qubits, the hardware’s gate execution speed is two orders of magnitude faster than software simulators, and power consumption is also controlled within one-fifth of that of traditional GPU simulators.

Looking to the future, HOLO will continue to deepen the research of this technology. The R&D team is exploring the integration of neural network accelerators with quantum simulation units to form a hybrid classical-quantum hardware architecture, further improving the training efficiency of variational algorithms. At the same time, to meet the needs of noise simulation, the team plans to integrate programmable noise injection logic into the measurement unit to more realistically reproduce the characteristics of NISQ devices. It is believed that through continuous innovation, quantum simulation driven by classical logic gates will accelerate the arrival of quantum advantage and inject new momentum into the progress of human science and technology.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on developments such as quantum computing and quantum holography, with cash reserves exceeding 3 billion RMB, and plans to invest more than 400 million in USD from the cash reserves to engage in blockchain development, quantum computing technology development, quantum holography technology development, and derivatives and technology development in frontier technology fields such as artificial intelligence AR. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.’s goal is to become a global leading quantum holography and quantum computing technology company.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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