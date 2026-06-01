Trans Canada Trail Celebrates Volunteers Ahead of International Trails Day

OTTAWA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of International Trails Day, Trans Canada Trail is celebrating and supporting the volunteers who help care for Canada’s nationwide trail network. So far this year, the national charity has committed $303,200 in funding to 119 community projects through its annual Trail Care Grant Program.

Every year, thousands of volunteers across the country contribute their time, energy and local knowledge to keep sections of the Trans Canada Trail safe, accessible and welcoming. Now in its seventh year, the Trail Care Grant Program provides direct support to local trail groups, helping fund volunteer-led initiatives such as trail cleanups and repairs, tree planting, seasonal maintenance, and volunteer training and appreciation events.

As Canadians prepare to mark International Trails Day on Saturday, June 6, the program highlights the essential role volunteers play in sustaining the country’s trail network — from urban pathways and rural rail trails to remote wilderness routes and community gathering places.

“We are incredibly grateful for the thousands of volunteers who help sustain Canada’s trails,” says Stacey Dakin, Chief Program Officer at Trans Canada Trail. “We are proud to support the local organizations and dedicated volunteers who care for the Trail every day. Their work strengthens communities, improves access to the outdoors and helps ensure that people across the country can experience the benefits of safe, welcoming and well-maintained trails.”

Spanning nearly 30,000 kilometres from coast to coast to coast, the Trans Canada Trail is a national project with local roots. Each section of the Trail is managed locally, and community groups and volunteers play a critical role in maintaining and improving the Trail in ways that reflect local needs.

As a national sector leader, Trans Canada Trail works alongside trail groups, municipalities, Indigenous communities and partners to provide funding, tools, education and support for projects that strengthen Canada’s trail sector. The Trail Care Grant Program is just one way the organization helps local groups on the ground build volunteer capacity and deliver practical improvements that benefit trail users and communities.

This year’s Trail Care Grant Program is generously supported by Athletic Brewing Company, Columbia Sportswear, Eldorado Gold, TC Energy and the Toyota Canada Fund for Trail Sustainability.

2026 Trail Care Grants by province and territory:

Alberta: $24,500

British Columbia: $24,500

Manitoba: $19,500

New Brunswick: $25,000

Newfoundland and Labrador: $15,000

Northwest Territories: $17,500

Nova Scotia: $32,500

Ontario: $62,200

Prince Edward Island: $2,500

Quebec: $45,000

Saskatchewan: $32,500

Yukon: $2,500

Trail Care Grants are now available year-round through rolling applications as part of Trans Canada Trail’s Trail Catalyst Fund. Local organizations, trail groups and eligible community partners can learn more and apply at tctrail.ca/funding.

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Media Contact

Justin Fauteux

Manager, Communications

jfauteux@tctrail.ca

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About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada’s coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada’s nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

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