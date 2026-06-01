HII’s ROMULUS USV Advances to U.S. Navy Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel At-Sea Testing Phase

MCLEAN, Va., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statement by Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division, on the U.S. Navy’s selection of HII’s ROMULUS Unmanned Surface Vessel to advance to the at-sea testing phase of the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) program:

“HII is proud that ROMULUS USV has advanced to the U.S. Navy’s Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel evaluation phase, a milestone that reflects HII’s longstanding track record for delivering mission-ready autonomous capabilities that support the U.S. Navy’s evolving operational requirements.

“At the core of the ROMULUS USV is HII’s extensive experience as a global leader in autonomous unmanned maritime systems, combined with HII’s Odyssey Autonomous Control Solutions, a proven autonomy software suite and a key differentiator of our solution. Demonstrated across programs supporting the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, and allied partners, Odyssey enables intuitive command and control of autonomous platforms and swarms across domains, enhancing fleet lethality, survivability, and operational effectiveness.

A photo accompanying this news release is available at https://www.hii.com/newsroom



“ROMULUS brings together advanced autonomy, scalable platform design, and efficient manufacturing in a production-ready solution engineered to meet the demands of distributed maritime operations and integrated manned-unmanned teaming. Its endurance, flexibility, and payload capacity provide the operational versatility required for future naval missions.

“We appreciate the U.S. Navy’s confidence in ROMULUS and look forward to demonstrating the platform’s maturity, reliability, and operational effectiveness in support of the service’s vision for autonomous maritime operations.”

About HII’s Odyssey Advanced Autonomy Solutions®

HII’s Odyssey Autonomous Control Solutions (ACS) is currently deployed on REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and ROMULUS unmanned surface vessel (USV) platforms in 30 countries, transforming vehicles into intelligent robotic systems. Through flexible vehicle-, module-, and algorithm-level implementations across diverse platforms, sensors, payloads, and mission profiles, Odyssey Advanced Autonomy Solutions deliver multi-vehicle collaborative autonomy, sensor fusion, and advanced perception capabilities.

About the ROMULUS Unmanned Surface Vessel

The ROMULUS family of Unmanned Surface Vessels is designed to meet the current and emerging requirements of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, joint forces, and allies. They deliver high-endurance, sustained open-ocean autonomy with a focus on lethality, cost, efficiency and scalability.

The ROMULUS family of USVs will support missions including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; counter-unmanned air systems; mine countermeasures; strike; and the launch and recovery of unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Paired with HII’s REMUS UUVs, ROMULUS extends undersea reach and supports a scalable dual-domain force package built for distributed maritime operations.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

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HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca1499be-90fb-4016-8cd5-8f01eb5c9785