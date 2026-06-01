Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 8.3% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) Due to Advancing Targeted Treatments | DelveInsight

The metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market outlook continues to be promising, supported by ongoing innovation, expanding therapeutic indications, lifecycle management initiatives, and increasing demand for more effective and patient-friendly HER2-targeted treatments, including SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine) (Byondis), Giredestrant (Roche), ARX788 (Ambrx), IBRANCE (palbociclib) (Pfizer), BDC-1001 ± pertuzumab (Bolt Biotherapeutics), BI-1607 + Trastuzumab (BioInvent International AB), and others.

 | Source: DelveInsight Business Research LLP DelveInsight Business Research LLP

New York, USA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 8.3% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) Due to Advancing Targeted Treatments | DelveInsight

The metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market outlook continues to be promising, supported by ongoing innovation, expanding therapeutic indications, lifecycle management initiatives, and increasing demand for more effective and patient-friendly HER2-targeted treatments, including SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine) (Byondis), Giredestrant (Roche), ARX788 (Ambrx), IBRANCE (palbociclib) (Pfizer), BDC-1001  ± pertuzumab (Bolt Biotherapeutics), BI-1607 + Trastuzumab (BioInvent International AB), and others. 

Recently published Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Summary

  • The market size for metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer was found to be USD 2.9 billion in the 7MM in 2025.
  • The United States accounted for the largest metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
  • The highest revenue was captured by Taxane + Trastuzumab + PERJETA (Pertuzumab) ± Hormone therapies, accounting for USD 236 million in 2025.
  • The total incident population of HER2-positive breast cancer in the seven major markets was nearly 104,000 cases in 2025. The cases in the 7MM are expected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2025–2036.
  • Key metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer companies, including Byondis, Roche, Ambrx, Pfizer, Bolt Biotherapeutics, BioInvent International AB, and others, are actively working on innovative metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer drugs. 
  • Some of the key metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer therapies in clinical trials include SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine), Giredestrant, ARX788, IBRANCE (palbociclib), BDC-1001  ± pertuzumab, BI-1607 + Trastuzumab, and others. These novel metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer therapies are anticipated to enter the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover what is the future of metastatic HER2 breast cancer treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/metastatic-her2-positive-breast-cancer-market


Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market 

  • Rising disease burden and patient pool: HER2-positive breast cancer accounts for roughly 15–20% of breast cancer cases, and a meaningful proportion of these patients eventually develop metastatic disease, sustaining demand for long-term treatment options. 
  • Strong uptake of HER2-targeted therapies: The market is being driven by continued use of established HER2-directed agents and rapid adoption of newer targeted therapies, which have significantly improved survival and expanded treatment duration in metastatic settings. 
  • Shift toward premium novel therapies: Newer high-value agents such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are reshaping the treatment landscape and increasing market value because they are being used earlier and more broadly in treatment sequencing.
  • Launch of emerging metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer drugs: The dynamics of the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine) (Byondis), Giredestrant (Roche), ARX788 (Ambrx), IBRANCE (palbociclib) (Pfizer), BDC-1001  ± pertuzumab (Bolt Biotherapeutics), BI-1607 + Trastuzumab (BioInvent International AB), and others.

According to Aparna Thakur, an oncology expert at DelveInsight, as promising novel anti-HER2 treatments emerge, the field will continue to revolutionize, with guidelines beginning to include novel treatment options in the third-line setting and thereafter.

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Analysis

  • Recent advances in HER2-targeted therapies have significantly improved the management of HER2-positive breast cancer; however, relapse continues to be a major concern due to tumor heterogeneity and evolving drug resistance mechanisms.
  • The approval of HERCEPTIN marked a transformative moment in HER2-positive breast cancer treatment, as it became the first targeted therapy approved for a solid tumor and the first drug introduced alongside a companion diagnostic test.
  • Although HERCEPTIN combined with chemotherapy demonstrated substantial clinical benefit, nearly 30–50% of treatment-naïve HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients show poor initial response, highlighting intrinsic resistance to the therapy. This limitation emphasizes the continued need for innovative therapies capable of overcoming resistance mechanisms.
  • PERJETA is commonly administered in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy, and its approval represented another important milestone in HER2-positive breast cancer care. Today, the HERCEPTIN-PERJETA combination is widely established as a standard treatment approach in both neoadjuvant and frontline metastatic settings.
  • The emergence of ADCs has revolutionized the treatment landscape for metastatic breast cancer, especially HER2-positive disease. Among these therapies, KADCYLA became the first ADC approved by the FDA for breast cancer treatment.
  • HER2-targeted therapies, including HERCEPTIN, PERJETA, KADCYLA, ENHERTU, and others, have dramatically reshaped the treatment paradigm for HER2-positive cancers, which were once associated with highly aggressive disease progression and poor clinical outcomes.
  • Seagen is advancing a broad development strategy for TUKYSA, including the Phase II HER2CLIMB-04 study evaluating TUKYSA in combination with ENHERTU in second-line HER2-positive breast cancer, as well as the Phase III HER2CLIMB-05 trial assessing TUKYSA alongside Herceptin and Roche’s Perjeta as a first-line maintenance regimen.
  • Both TUKYSA and KADCYLA face increasing competitive pressure from ENHERTU, the ADC developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, which demonstrated superior efficacy over KADCYLA in head-to-head clinical studies.
  • Several companies, including Byondis, Roche, Ambrx, and Zymeworks, in partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, are actively involved in mid- and late-stage R&D activities for HER2-positive breast cancer, reflecting a promising and evolving therapeutic pipeline.

Learn more about which HER2 therapy will dominate first-line metastatic setting @ Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Treatment Market

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Competitive Landscape

Some of the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer drugs under development include SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine) (Byondis), Giredestrant (Roche), ARX788 (Ambrx), IBRANCE (palbociclib) (Pfizer), BDC-1001  ± pertuzumab (Bolt Biotherapeutics), BI-1607 + Trastuzumab (BioInvent International AB), and others.

Byondis’ SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine) is an ADC composed of the monoclonal antibody trastuzumab linked to a cleavable payload, valine-citrulline-seco-DUocarmycin-hydroxyBenzamide-Azaindole (vc-seco-DUBA). In May 2023, the US FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the biologics license application of vic-trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985), which was being evaluated for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic breast cancer.

Ambrx’s ARX788, another HER2-targeted ADC, is being assessed across several clinical trials for breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors. The therapy is currently undergoing Phase II/III studies for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. In March 2024, Johnson & Johnson announced the successful acquisition of Ambrx Biopharma. Through this acquisition, Johnson & Johnson aims to strengthen its capabilities in the development and commercialization of targeted oncology therapies.

The anticipated launch of these emerging metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer therapies are poised to transform the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about upcoming HER2 metastatic breast cancer drugs, visit @ Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Medication

Recent Developments in the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market

  • In December 2025, the US FDA approved fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (ENHERTU) in combination with pertuzumab for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer as determined by an FDA-approved test. 
  • In October 2025, Pfizer announced positive topline results from the Phase III HER2CLIMB-05 trial of first-line combination therapy with the tyrosine kinase inhibitor TUKYSA (tucatinib) in patients with HER2+ MBC.

What is Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer?

Metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer is an advanced form of breast cancer in which tumor cells overexpress the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), a protein that promotes rapid cancer cell growth and proliferation. In this stage, the cancer has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to distant organs such as the bones, liver, lungs, or brain. HER2-positive disease accounts for approximately 15–20% of all breast cancer cases and is generally associated with aggressive tumor behavior and a higher likelihood of recurrence. However, the development of targeted therapies, including HER2-directed monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and tyrosine kinase inhibitors, has significantly improved survival outcomes and disease management for patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current V patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The metastatic HER2+ breast cases were highest in the treatment-eligible pool for HER2+ breast cancer in the US, accounting for ~14,500 cases.

The metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

  • Total Incidence Cases of Breast Cancer
  • Total Incident Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer
  • Hormonal Status of HER2-positive Breast Cancer
  • Age-specific Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer
  • Stage-specific Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer
  • Line-wise Metastatic Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Download the report to understand which therapies will dominate HER2+ metastatic breast cancer market @ Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Treatment Options

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report MetricsDetails
Study Period2022–2036
Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report Coverage7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market CAGR 8.3%
Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Size in 2025USD 2.9 Billion
Key Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer CompaniesByondis, Roche, Ambrx, Pfizer, Bolt Biotherapeutics, BioInvent International AB, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, MacroGenics, Seagen, Puma Biotechnology, Novartis, and others
Key Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer TherapiesSYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine), Giredestrant, ARX788, IBRANCE (palbociclib), BDC-1001  ± pertuzumab, BI-1607 + Trastuzumab, HERCEPTIN, HERCEPTIN HYLECTA, ENHERTU, PHESGO, KADCYLA, MARGENZA, TUKYSA, NERLYNX, PERJETA, TYKERB/TYVERB, and others

Scope of the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report

  • Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies
  • Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Drugs
  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
  • Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about next-generation HER2 therapies @ Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Key Insights
2Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction
3Executive Summary of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
4Key Events
5Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance
5.1Market Share by Class (%) Distribution of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer in 2025
5.2Market Share by Class (%) Distribution of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer in 2036
6Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
7Disease Background and Overview of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
7.1Introduction
7.2Types of Breast Cancer
7.3HER2 Protein
7.4HER2-positive Breast Cancer
7.5Symptoms of HER2-positive Breast Cancer
7.6Risk Factors of HER2-positive Breast Cancer
7.7Signaling Pathway
7.8Diagnosis and Testing for HER2 Status
7.9Diagnosis Guidelines
7.10Factors Affecting the Response and Resistance to HER2- and HR-Targeted Therapies
7.11Treatment and Management
7.12Treatment Algorithm for HER2-positive Breast Cancer
7.13Treatment Guidelines
7.14Screening Recommendations for Breast Cancer in the 7MM
8Epidemiology and Patient Population of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
8.1Key Findings
8.2Assumptions and Rationale
8.3Total Incident Cases of Breast Cancer in the 7MM
8.4Total Incident Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the 7MM
8.5The United States
8.5.1Total Incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States
8.5.2Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the United States
8.5.3Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer Cases by Hormonal Status in the United States
8.5.4Stage-specific Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the United States
8.5.5Age-specific Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the United States
8.5.6Line-wise Metastatic Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the United States
8.6EU4 and the UK
8.7Japan
9Patient Journey of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
10Key Endpoints in Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
11Marketed Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Drugs
11.1Marketed Competitive Landscape of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
11.2HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab): Roche
11.2.1Product Description
11.2.2Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4Safety and Efficacy
11.2.5Product Profile
11.3HERCEPTIN HYLECTA (trastuzumab and hyaluronidase-oysk): Roche
11.4ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxk): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca
11.5PHESGO (pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf): Roche/Chugai
11.6KADCYLA (ado-trastuzumab emtansine): Roche/Chugai
11.7MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb): MacroGenics
11.8TUKYSA (tucatinib): Seagen
11.9NERLYNX (neratinib): Puma Biotechnology
11.10PERJETA (pertuzumab): Roche
11.11TYKERB/TYVERB (lapatinib): Novartis
12Emerging Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Drugs
12.1Emerging Competitive Landscape of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
12.2SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine): Byondis
12.2.1Product Description
12.2.2Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3Clinical Development
12.2.3.1Clinical Trial Information
12.2.4Safety and Efficacy
12.3Giredestrant: Roche
12.4ARX788: Ambrx
12.5IBRANCE (palbociclib): Pfizer
List to be continued in the report…..
13Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer: 7MM Market Analysis
13.1Key Findings
13.2Market Outlook of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
13.3Approval Timeline of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Drugs
13.4Conjoint Analysis of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
13.5Key Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Forecast Assumptions
13.6Total Market Size of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the 7MM
13.7United States Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Size
13.7.1Total Market Size of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the United States
13.7.2Market Size of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer by Therapies in the United States
13.8EU4 and the UK Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Size
13.9Japan Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Size
14KOL Views of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
15Unmet Needs of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
16SWOT Analysis of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
17Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement
17.1United States
17.2EU4 and the UK
17.3Japan
17.4Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025
17.5Market Access and Reimbursement of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer
18Bibliography
19Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report Methodology

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