New York, USA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 8.3% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) Due to Advancing Targeted Treatments | DelveInsight

The metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market outlook continues to be promising, supported by ongoing innovation, expanding therapeutic indications, lifecycle management initiatives, and increasing demand for more effective and patient-friendly HER2-targeted treatments, including SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine) (Byondis), Giredestrant (Roche), ARX788 (Ambrx), IBRANCE (palbociclib) (Pfizer), BDC-1001 ± pertuzumab (Bolt Biotherapeutics), BI-1607 + Trastuzumab (BioInvent International AB), and others.

Recently published Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Summary

The market size for metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer was found to be USD 2.9 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The highest revenue was captured by Taxane + Trastuzumab + PERJETA (Pertuzumab) ± Hormone therapies , accounting for USD 236 million in 2025.

, accounting for in 2025. The total incident population of HER2-positive breast cancer in the seven major markets was nearly 104,000 cases in 2025. The cases in the 7MM are expected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2025–2036.

cases in 2025. The cases in the 7MM are expected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2025–2036. Key metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer companies, including Byondis, Roche, Ambrx, Pfizer, Bolt Biotherapeutics, BioInvent International AB, and others, are actively working on innovative metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer drugs. Some of the key metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer therapies in clinical trials include SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine), Giredestrant, ARX788, IBRANCE (palbociclib), BDC-1001 ± pertuzumab, BI-1607 + Trastuzumab, and others. These novel metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer therapies are anticipated to enter the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover what is the future of metastatic HER2 breast cancer treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/metastatic-her2-positive-breast-cancer-market





Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market

Rising disease burden and patient pool: HER2-positive breast cancer accounts for roughly 15–20% of breast cancer cases, and a meaningful proportion of these patients eventually develop metastatic disease, sustaining demand for long-term treatment options.

HER2-positive breast cancer accounts for roughly 15–20% of breast cancer cases, and a meaningful proportion of these patients eventually develop metastatic disease, sustaining demand for long-term treatment options. Strong uptake of HER2-targeted therapies: The market is being driven by continued use of established HER2-directed agents and rapid adoption of newer targeted therapies, which have significantly improved survival and expanded treatment duration in metastatic settings.

The market is being driven by continued use of established HER2-directed agents and rapid adoption of newer targeted therapies, which have significantly improved survival and expanded treatment duration in metastatic settings. Shift toward premium novel therapies: Newer high-value agents such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are reshaping the treatment landscape and increasing market value because they are being used earlier and more broadly in treatment sequencing.

Newer high-value agents such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are reshaping the treatment landscape and increasing market value because they are being used earlier and more broadly in treatment sequencing. Launch of emerging metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer drugs: The dynamics of the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine) (Byondis), Giredestrant (Roche), ARX788 (Ambrx), IBRANCE (palbociclib) (Pfizer), BDC-1001 ± pertuzumab (Bolt Biotherapeutics), BI-1607 + Trastuzumab (BioInvent International AB), and others.

According to Aparna Thakur, an oncology expert at DelveInsight, as promising novel anti-HER2 treatments emerge, the field will continue to revolutionize, with guidelines beginning to include novel treatment options in the third-line setting and thereafter.

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Analysis

Recent advances in HER2-targeted therapies have significantly improved the management of HER2-positive breast cancer; however, relapse continues to be a major concern due to tumor heterogeneity and evolving drug resistance mechanisms.

The approval of HERCEPTIN marked a transformative moment in HER2-positive breast cancer treatment, as it became the first targeted therapy approved for a solid tumor and the first drug introduced alongside a companion diagnostic test.

marked a transformative moment in HER2-positive breast cancer treatment, as it became the first targeted therapy approved for a solid tumor and the first drug introduced alongside a companion diagnostic test. Although HERCEPTIN combined with chemotherapy demonstrated substantial clinical benefit, nearly 30–50% of treatment-naïve HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients show poor initial response, highlighting intrinsic resistance to the therapy. This limitation emphasizes the continued need for innovative therapies capable of overcoming resistance mechanisms.

PERJETA is commonly administered in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy, and its approval represented another important milestone in HER2-positive breast cancer care. Today, the HERCEPTIN-PERJETA combination is widely established as a standard treatment approach in both neoadjuvant and frontline metastatic settings.

is commonly administered in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy, and its approval represented another important milestone in HER2-positive breast cancer care. Today, the HERCEPTIN-PERJETA combination is widely established as a standard treatment approach in both neoadjuvant and frontline metastatic settings. The emergence of ADCs has revolutionized the treatment landscape for metastatic breast cancer, especially HER2-positive disease. Among these therapies, KADCYLA became the first ADC approved by the FDA for breast cancer treatment.

became the first ADC approved by the FDA for breast cancer treatment. HER2-targeted therapies, including HERCEPTIN, PERJETA, KADCYLA, ENHERTU , and others, have dramatically reshaped the treatment paradigm for HER2-positive cancers, which were once associated with highly aggressive disease progression and poor clinical outcomes.

, and others, have dramatically reshaped the treatment paradigm for HER2-positive cancers, which were once associated with highly aggressive disease progression and poor clinical outcomes. Seagen is advancing a broad development strategy for TUKYSA, including the Phase II HER2CLIMB-04 study evaluating TUKYSA in combination with ENHERTU in second-line HER2-positive breast cancer, as well as the Phase III HER2CLIMB-05 trial assessing TUKYSA alongside Herceptin and Roche’s Perjeta as a first-line maintenance regimen.

Both TUKYSA and KADCYLA face increasing competitive pressure from ENHERTU, the ADC developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, which demonstrated superior efficacy over KADCYLA in head-to-head clinical studies.

Several companies, including Byondis, Roche, Ambrx, and Zymeworks, in partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, are actively involved in mid- and late-stage R&D activities for HER2-positive breast cancer, reflecting a promising and evolving therapeutic pipeline.

Learn more about which HER2 therapy will dominate first-line metastatic setting @ Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Treatment Market

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Competitive Landscape

Some of the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer drugs under development include SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine) (Byondis), Giredestrant (Roche), ARX788 (Ambrx), IBRANCE (palbociclib) (Pfizer), BDC-1001 ± pertuzumab (Bolt Biotherapeutics), BI-1607 + Trastuzumab (BioInvent International AB), and others.

Byondis’ SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine) is an ADC composed of the monoclonal antibody trastuzumab linked to a cleavable payload, valine-citrulline-seco-DUocarmycin-hydroxyBenzamide-Azaindole (vc-seco-DUBA). In May 2023, the US FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the biologics license application of vic-trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985), which was being evaluated for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic breast cancer.

Ambrx’s ARX788, another HER2-targeted ADC, is being assessed across several clinical trials for breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors. The therapy is currently undergoing Phase II/III studies for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. In March 2024, Johnson & Johnson announced the successful acquisition of Ambrx Biopharma. Through this acquisition, Johnson & Johnson aims to strengthen its capabilities in the development and commercialization of targeted oncology therapies.

The anticipated launch of these emerging metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer therapies are poised to transform the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about upcoming HER2 metastatic breast cancer drugs, visit @ Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Medication

Recent Developments in the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market

In December 2025, the US FDA approved fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (ENHERTU) in combination with pertuzumab for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer as determined by an FDA-approved test.

the US FDA approved fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (ENHERTU) in combination with pertuzumab for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer as determined by an FDA-approved test. In October 2025, Pfizer announced positive topline results from the Phase III HER2CLIMB-05 trial of first-line combination therapy with the tyrosine kinase inhibitor TUKYSA (tucatinib) in patients with HER2+ MBC.

What is Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer?

Metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer is an advanced form of breast cancer in which tumor cells overexpress the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), a protein that promotes rapid cancer cell growth and proliferation. In this stage, the cancer has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to distant organs such as the bones, liver, lungs, or brain. HER2-positive disease accounts for approximately 15–20% of all breast cancer cases and is generally associated with aggressive tumor behavior and a higher likelihood of recurrence. However, the development of targeted therapies, including HER2-directed monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and tyrosine kinase inhibitors, has significantly improved survival outcomes and disease management for patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current V patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The metastatic HER2+ breast cases were highest in the treatment-eligible pool for HER2+ breast cancer in the US, accounting for ~14,500 cases.

The metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Incidence Cases of Breast Cancer

Total Incident Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Hormonal Status of HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Age-specific Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Stage-specific Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Line-wise Metastatic Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Download the report to understand which therapies will dominate HER2+ metastatic breast cancer market @ Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Treatment Options

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market CAGR 8.3% Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Size in 2025 USD 2.9 Billion Key Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Companies Byondis, Roche, Ambrx, Pfizer, Bolt Biotherapeutics, BioInvent International AB, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, MacroGenics, Seagen, Puma Biotechnology, Novartis, and others Key Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Therapies SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine), Giredestrant, ARX788, IBRANCE (palbociclib), BDC-1001 ± pertuzumab, BI-1607 + Trastuzumab, HERCEPTIN, HERCEPTIN HYLECTA, ENHERTU, PHESGO, KADCYLA, MARGENZA, TUKYSA, NERLYNX, PERJETA, TYKERB/TYVERB, and others

Scope of the Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about next-generation HER2 therapies @ Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Key Insights 2 Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 4 Key Events 5 Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 5.1 Market Share by Class (%) Distribution of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer in 2025 5.2 Market Share by Class (%) Distribution of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer in 2036 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of Breast Cancer 7.3 HER2 Protein 7.4 HER2-positive Breast Cancer 7.5 Symptoms of HER2-positive Breast Cancer 7.6 Risk Factors of HER2-positive Breast Cancer 7.7 Signaling Pathway 7.8 Diagnosis and Testing for HER2 Status 7.9 Diagnosis Guidelines 7.10 Factors Affecting the Response and Resistance to HER2- and HR-Targeted Therapies 7.11 Treatment and Management 7.12 Treatment Algorithm for HER2-positive Breast Cancer 7.13 Treatment Guidelines 7.14 Screening Recommendations for Breast Cancer in the 7MM 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Incident Cases of Breast Cancer in the 7MM 8.4 Total Incident Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the 7MM 8.5 The United States 8.5.1 Total Incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States 8.5.2 Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the United States 8.5.3 Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer Cases by Hormonal Status in the United States 8.5.4 Stage-specific Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the United States 8.5.5 Age-specific Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the United States 8.5.6 Line-wise Metastatic Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the United States 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 10 Key Endpoints in Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 11 Marketed Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Drugs 11.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 11.2 HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab): Roche 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Product Profile 11.3 HERCEPTIN HYLECTA (trastuzumab and hyaluronidase-oysk): Roche 11.4 ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxk): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca 11.5 PHESGO (pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf): Roche/Chugai 11.6 KADCYLA (ado-trastuzumab emtansine): Roche/Chugai 11.7 MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb): MacroGenics 11.8 TUKYSA (tucatinib): Seagen 11.9 NERLYNX (neratinib): Puma Biotechnology 11.10 PERJETA (pertuzumab): Roche 11.11 TYKERB/TYVERB (lapatinib): Novartis 12 Emerging Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Drugs 12.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 12.2 SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine): Byondis 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.3 Giredestrant: Roche 12.4 ARX788: Ambrx 12.5 IBRANCE (palbociclib): Pfizer List to be continued in the report….. 13 Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer: 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 13.3 Approval Timeline of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Drugs 13.4 Conjoint Analysis of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 13.5 Key Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Forecast Assumptions 13.6 Total Market Size of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the 7MM 13.7 United States Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Size 13.7.1 Total Market Size of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the United States 13.7.2 Market Size of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Size 13.9 Japan Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Size 14 KOL Views of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 15 Unmet Needs of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 16 SWOT Analysis of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 17 Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer 18 Bibliography 19 Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Report Methodology

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