Dairy Council of California Highlights Community Access, Nutrition and Women Dairy Farmer Leadership During National Dairy Month

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June marks National Dairy Month, and Dairy Council of California is spotlighting how dairy supports healthy communities across the state through a campaign focused on access, nutrition and leadership.

This year’s effort centers on expanding access to nutritious foods, advancing science-based nutrition education and elevating leadership within California’s dairy community.

“As we celebrate National Dairy Month, we’re proud to highlight the many ways dairy supports the health of people and communities,” said Amy DeLisio, a registered dietitian nutritionist and CEO of Dairy Council of California. “From helping families access nutritious foods during the summer to advancing nutrition education and recognizing women dairy farmer leadership, this work reflects dairy’s role in everyday life.”

With the start of summer, the campaign emphasizes community access, including raising awareness of summer meal programs that help ensure children continue to receive balanced meals while school is out. Activities include support for Lodi Unified School District’s summer meal food distribution event on June 3, as well as a June 9 community event with Mother’s Nutritional Center in Los Angeles, where families can participate in an educational experience and sample dairy foods like milk, cheese and yogurt.

The campaign also highlights science-based nutrition, including the role of milk and dairy foods in healthy eating patterns. Dairy Council of California is launching a Farm-to-You: Milk resource, which helps people understand how milk gets from farm to table and its role in delivering nutrition in schools and communities.

Explore the Farm-to-You: Milk resource: DairyCouncilofCA.org/F2YMilk.

National Dairy Month provides an opportunity to recognize leadership and stewardship across California’s dairy community. Two Dairy Council of California board members—Arlene VanderEyk of Robert VanderEyk & Sons Dairy and Maureen Lemos of Lockwood III Dairy—were recognized among 16 California dairy women leaders as part of the United Nations’ International Year of the Woman Farmer.

Through partnerships with schools, health professionals and community organizations, Dairy Council of California is working to connect Californians to the people, programs and resources that support healthy living and strong communities.

To learn more, visit DairyCouncilofCA.org/JIDM.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating patterns. The organization provides science-based nutrition education and collaborates with partners to support community health across California.

Bailey Suarez

Communications Program Manager

Dairy Council of California

bsuarez@dairycouncilofca.org

(916) 633-3992

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5241677-cb2f-4175-952a-869c78d49c28