ASUS Unveils Revolutionary ProArt P16 and P14 Laptops Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark at Computex 2026

ProArt P16 & P14 unlock next-generation creative workflows with NVIDIA’s new RTX Spark, a new superchip that reinvents Windows PCs for the era of personal AI agents.

KEY POINTS

Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark: ASUS introduces ProArt P16, P14 and Mini PC powered by the world’s first Windows PCs purpose-built for personal agents, reinventing the next wave of Windows PC experiences

ASUS introduces ProArt P16, P14 and Mini PC powered by the world’s first Windows PCs purpose-built for personal agents, reinventing the next wave of Windows PC experiences Unified memory architecture for AI efficiency: Featuring 1 petaflop of AI performance, industry-leading power efficiency, full-stack NVIDIA AI and graphics technology, and up to 128GB of unified memory

Featuring 1 petaflop of AI performance, industry-leading power efficiency, full-stack NVIDIA AI and graphics technology, and up to 128GB of unified memory Built for AI-empowered creators and developers: RTX Spark lets AI-powered creators, workflow builders, and developers render ultra large 90GB+ 3D scenes, generate 4K AI videos, run 120B-parameter LLMs with up to 1 million tokens context

RTX Spark lets AI-powered creators, workflow builders, and developers render ultra large 90GB+ 3D scenes, generate 4K AI videos, run 120B-parameter LLMs with up to 1 million tokens context AI-optimized creator ecosystem: ASUS integrates exclusive creator applications with local AI generative capabilities and AI agents, along with optimized workflows, to deliver faster creative AI experiences

ASUS integrates exclusive creator applications with local AI generative capabilities and AI agents, along with optimized workflows, to deliver faster creative AI experiences Expanded colorways: Introducing a refined Neo White aesthetic alongside the classic Nano Black, giving creators more choice in a premium, sleek design





TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Computex 2026, ASUS today announced a new generation of AI creator PCs under its ProArt lineup, powered by NVIDIA’s RTX Spark. The new lineup — including the ProArt P16 (H7607) and P14 (H7407) laptops, alongside the ProArt Mini PC - is designed for AI creators, developers, and creative professionals who demand powerful local AI capabilities and advanced content creation workflows. RTX Spark brings together NVIDIA CUDA, NVIDIA RTX, DLSS, FP4, NVIDIA TensorRT, NVIDIA OptiX, Reflex, and G-SYNC to enable slim Windows laptops with all-day battery life and ultra-efficient small desktop PCs.

Unlocking the Next Era of AI PC

ProArt AI PC powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark

ProArt P16 & P14 are NVIDIA RTX Spark-powered slim Windows laptops with all-day battery life and ASUS Lumina Pro OLED premium displays. Designed for creators and AI developers, The RTX Spark superchip features an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 precision, connected via the NVIDIA NVLink-C2C chip-to-chip interconnect to a high-performance, 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU.

ASUS Creative Ecosystem for AI-Native Workflows

ProArt laptops and Mini PC powered by RTX Spark let creators, AI developers, and gamers render ultra-large 90GB+ 3D scenes, edit 12K 4:2:2 video, generate 4K AI videos, and run 120B-parameter LLMs with up to 1 million tokens of context using local agents, while also playing AAA games at 1440p and over 100 frames per second. Adobe is re-architecting Photoshop and Premiere from the ground up for RTX Spark to deliver 2x faster AI and graphics performance. ProArt devices also come with a three-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription for a seamless creation experience.

Powering agents on local devices requires both robust security and high-performance hardware. RTX Spark features up to 1 petaflop of AI compute and 128GB of unified memory to meet the processing demands of on-device agents. To further enhance creator experiences, ASUS integrates exclusive AI-powered software tools and an AI agent within the ProArt ecosystem. ProArt Creator Hub intelligently optimizes system resources for demanding workflows, while MuseTree and StoryCube introduce AI-assisted creative capabilities for modern content production.

The ecosystem is also optimized for leading creator and AI applications, including ASUS bundled partner solutions such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Goodnotes, and GoPro Cloud with free subscription bundle, alongside over 1,000 accelerated apps and games including Adobe, Blackmagic Design, Blender, Capcut, ComfyUI, and OTOY — enabling seamless AI accelerated productivity and next-generation creative workflows across diverse creative disciplines.

ProArt P16 & P14 — Premium AI Creator Laptops

The new ProArt P16 and P14 built on RTX Spark are designed to be in ultrathin and lightweight chassis (13% thinner and 16% lighter for the previous generation of ProArt P16 H7606) with all-day battery. Crafted with CNC manufacturing processes and mobility-focused engineering, the laptops combine premium aesthetics with efficient thermal performance for demanding creative workloads on the go.

ASUS Lumina Pro OLED Display Technology

The laptops feature ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays with Delta E < 1 color accuracy, delivering highly precise visuals for professional creators. The ProArt P16 supports up to 4K 120Hz VRR visuals with NVIDIA G-Sync, while the ProArt P14 offers up to 3K resolution for sharp and fluid creative experiences. With brightness up to 1,600 nits and anti-reflection coating technology, the displays provide crisp clarity across professional editing, rendering, and AI-assisted workflows.

AI-Era Design and Mobility

Available in Nano Black and Neo White finishes, the new laptops introduce AI-inspired aesthetics with smooth tactile finishes and anti-smudge surface treatment. The systems are engineered with ultra-thin thermal modules that maintain efficient heat dissipation while preserving a slim and lightweight profile.

Additional features include:

High-capacity (up to 99.9 Wh) all-day battery life

Precise haptic touchpad feedback

Responsive multitasking optimized for creator workflows

AI-enhanced Windows experiences





ProArt Mini PC — Compact AI Powerhouse

The ProArt Mini PC brings 1 petaflop of AI performance into an ultra-compact form factor designed for creators, developers, and AI enthusiasts.

Engineered specifically for demanding generative AI and large language model workloads, ProArt Mini PC features up to 128GB unified memory with dynamic memory allocation between system and graphics resources to maximize AI efficiency.

The system also incorporates a robust thermal architecture with up to 140W thermal headroom to ensure stable long-duration performance during intensive AI processing and demanding rendering tasks. Despite its compact 150 × 150 × 51 mm chassis, ProArt Mini PC offers extensive connectivity including:

10GbE wired networking

M.2 PCIe Gen 5 x4 expansion

High-speed storage scalability





The ProArt Mini PC’s compact design enables creators and developers to deploy powerful AI computing capabilities in space-efficient studio, workstation, and edge AI environments.

Complete ProArt Ecosystem for the New Era of Creators

The latest ProArt laptops and mini PCs, powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, are the world’s first Windows PCs purpose-built for personal agents, reinventing the next wave of Windows PC experiences. The ASUS creator ecosystem integrates ProArt displays, motherboards, chassis, creator peripherals, and AI workflow software into a seamless end-to-end experience. Together, the ecosystem is designed to deliver optimized hardware and software integration that supports AI-ready creator workflows, from ideation and content creation to rendering and production.

The new ProArt P16, P14, and ProArt Mini PC will be showcased during Computex 2026, with availability beginning in fall 2026 in select regions. Additional specifications, configurations, and regional availability information will be announced at a later date.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS ProArt P16 (H7607): https://asus.click/h7607_pr

ASUS ProArt P14 (H7407): https://asus.click/h7407_pr

ASUS Computex 2026: https://www.asus.com/event/computex/

ASUS Lumina Pro OLED: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-lumina-oled-laptop/

ASUS Creator AI: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/ai/creator-ai/

ASUS ProArt Mini PC : https://www.asus.com/displays-desktops/mini-pcs/proart-mini-pc-series/proart-mini-pc/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c92ce1a8-1a9a-4195-a860-fcaa31c8445c