Fantastic Cleaners Australia Releases Study On The Indoor Asthma Triggers Melbourne Households Need to Eliminate Before Winter

Melbourne, VICTORIA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantastic Cleaners Australia, responding to startling peer-reviewed Australian medical research showing that children in Melbourne's inner-west face disproportionate rates of asthma-related emergency department visits, today released a new study on tackling indoor asthma triggers ahead of the Melbourne winter season. This study examines the household areas where dust, mould, and airborne irritants commonly accumulate as homes become increasingly sealed during colder months.

Fantastic Cleaners Australia specialists completing a pre-winter deep clean.

Medical research, published in May, found that asthma-related emergency department visit rates for children in Hobsons Bay and other parts of Melbourne's inner west area are 53% higher than the Victorian average, a pattern maintained across a 12-year dataset, with Brimbank recording similarly elevated figures. Notably, the elevated rates are not explained by socioeconomic disadvantage; as areas analysed rank above the national average on the socioeconomic index. The researchers point instead to air pollution from industrial and freight activity in the area, combined with indoor triggers, limited GP access during flare-ups, and parental anxiety as likely drivers. The research also found that 44% of parents went straight to emergency during a flare-up, even when a GP was available.

Fantastic Cleaners Australia, a professional cleaning company providing comprehensive deep home cleaning services in Melbourne, works room by room through a property to remove the accumulated allergens that routine domestic cleaning typically leaves behind. The company's technicians — each selected, trained at the Fantastic Academy, and fully insured — address every surface and room: from bathroom tiles and kitchen surfaces to air vents, skirting boards, window seals, and mattresses.



Rune Sovndahl, CEO of Fantastic Cleaners Australia, said: “You cannot control what pollution comes off the freight routes near Port of Melbourne. But you can control what’s inside your home before you shut the windows for the winter months. Dust mites in mattresses and bedding, mould built up in bathrooms and around window seals, dust collected in vents during months of disuse.

A professional deep clean before winter removes those triggers in a way that a weekly domestic clean simply does not reach, and for a family already living in a pollution hotspot, removing the indoor allergy and asthma triggers is just common sense.”

When a home seals up for winter, whatever has built up through the warmer months, circulates indoors rather than dispersing. Health guidance from asthma organisations recommends completing a thorough clean while conditions are still mild enough to air rooms well during and after cleaning. For households where a member has asthma or allergies, the advice is clear: have someone else do the cleaning where possible, as even routine cleaning disturbs allergens and the room should remain unoccupied for at least 20 minutes after cleaning finishes.

A standard clean addresses visible surfaces. Professional deep cleaning services, delivered by trained cleaners with the right equipment, cover the areas that accumulate allergens year-round but rarely receive attention: inside and above cupboards, behind appliances, around window seals, inside air vents and ducted heating grilles. For mattresses where dust mite concentrations are highest, Fantastic Cleaners Australia’s advanced mattress cleaning service removes dust mites, dead skin cells, allergens, and stubborn stains at a level that standard vacuuming does not reach.

For households managing asthma or allergies, the products used during cleaning matter as much as the cleaning itself. Harsh chemical agents can act as respiratory irritants in their own right. Fantastic Cleaners Australia uses eco-friendly detergents and methods across all its cleaning services in Melbourne, ensuring a comprehensive clean that minimise the risk of introducing new triggers to the indoor environment.

The research found nearly one in four primary school-aged children across six inner-west schools has asthma. With the Victorian winter beginning and households closing up, the window to reduce indoor triggers before the heating season begins is right now. For Melbourne families, particularly those in the inner west, and neighbouring areas like Yarraville ,Williamstone,Flemington and Ascot Vale a professional deep clean before winter may be the most directly useful asthma trigger taming action available.

Melbourne households wanting to reduce indoor asthma triggers before cool weather makes airing rooms impractical can book professional cleaning services at: https://fantasticcleaners.com.au/melbourne/ before the season changes.

6 Areas to Deep Clean in Your Melbourne Home Before Winter

A whole-home deep clean before winter addresses specific areas where allergens accumulate and concentrate once a home becomes increasingly sealed up for the colder months.

Mattresses and bedding — Dust mites are most concentrated in mattresses, pillows, and duvets. Advanced mattress cleaning removes allergens, dead skin cells, and dust mites, using HEPA rated cleaners, that standard vacuuming leaves behind. Wash bedding at 60°C or higher before the cold arrives. Air vents and ducted heating — Ducted heating systems accumulate dust during months of disuse. When the heating is switched on for the first time in winter, that dust circulates through every room in the house. Have air vents and ducted heating grilles professionally cleaned before first use of the season. Bathrooms — Mould develops in damp conditions year-round but concentrates as ventilation decreases in colder months. A deep clean covers grout lines, tiles, around the bath, under the sink, and behind the toilet, areas that trap moisture and are rarely addressed in a standard domestic clean. Kitchen surfaces and behind appliances — Grease, dust, and food residue accumulate on surfaces above and behind appliances throughout the year. A professional deep clean addresses the areas a weekly wipe-down doesn’t reach: on top of cabinets, behind the refrigerator, inside the oven, and in the rangehood filter. Window seals and tracks — Window seals and tracks trap dust and moisture, creating conditions for mould growth. As windows usually remain shut through winter, any mould present will stay trapped in the indoor environment. Hard floor surfaces and skirting boards — Dust settles on hard floors and skirting boards throughout the warmer months. A thorough clean of all hard surfaces before winter reduces the volume of particulates that become airborne once the home is closed up and heating is running continuously.

Frequently Asked Questions: Deep Cleaning and Asthma Triggers

Can professional cleaning help reduce asthma triggers in my home?

A professional deep clean removes the indoor allergens most closely associated with asthma flare-ups; dust mites in mattresses and bedding, mould in bathrooms, dust in air vents and ducted heating systems, and residue on hard surfaces throughout the home. While it cannot address outdoor air quality, professional cleaning by trained cleaners in Melbourne eliminates the indoor variables that compound existing triggers. Health guidance from asthma organisations recommends having someone else carry out cleaning for households where a member has asthma or allergies, as cleaning itself temporarily disturbs allergens.

When is the best time to deep clean my home before winter?

The best time to deep clean a Melbourne home ahead of winter is in May, before cold weather makes it impractical to air rooms during and after cleaning. Health guidance recommends cleaning while conditions are still mild enough to open windows and ventilate rooms properly both to disperse temporarily disturbed allergens and to allow surfaces to dry, reducing the damp conditions in which mould develops and persists.

What does a professional deep clean include that a standard clean doesn’t?

Professional deep cleaning services cover areas that routine domestic cleaning typically misses: inside and above cupboards, behind large appliances, inside air vents and ducted heating grilles, grout and tile surfaces in bathrooms, window seals and tracks, skirting boards, and mattresses. Cleaning companies offering deep clean services use professional-grade equipment, operated by trained technicians, not commonly available for domestic use.

Is it safe to have my home professionally cleaned if someone in the family has asthma?

Professional cleaning using eco-friendly detergents and methods is well-suited to households managing asthma and allergies. Health guidance recommends that people with asthma or allergies stay out of freshly cleaned rooms for at least 20 minutes after cleaning to allow disturbed allergens to settle.

How do I book a professional deep clean?

Fantastic Cleaners Australia offers a streamlined online booking system for professional cleaning services across Melbourne. Bookings are available directly through the website, with options for fixed-price and hourly quotes depending on the property and scope of the clean. Every job is carried out by a trained, fully insured technician.

Does Fantastic Cleaners Australia provide NDIS cleaning services in Melbourne?

Yes. Fantastic Cleaners Australia is a registered provider of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), delivering cleaning and support services to NDIS participants in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane. The service is designed to ensure participants can access professional cleaning that supports independence and a safe, healthy home environment.

About Fantastic Cleaners Australia

Fantastic Cleaners Australia is a professional cleaning company providing specialist services to homes, apartments, offices, and commercial properties across Melbourne and major Australian cities. Services include regular domestic cleaning, end of lease cleaning, professional deep cleaning, advanced mattress, carpet and upholstery cleaning, oven cleans, and commercial cleans — each delivered by trained specialists using professional equipment, eco-friendly detergents, and proven cleaning methods. Every technician is carefully selected, trained at the Fantastic Academy, and fully insured.

Experts from Fantastic Cleaners Australia removing dust and allergens.

Press Inquiries

Allan Edwards

allan [at] binarypr.co.uk

+44(0)7956583080

https://fantasticcleaners.com.au/