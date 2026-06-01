Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 01 June 2026
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 22 to 29 May 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 27 May 2026.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2026-05-25
|BUY
|40
|8.960000
|358.40
|XAMS
|2026-05-25
|SELL
|1170
|8.986154
|10 513.80
|XAMS
|2026-05-26
|BUY
|1340
|9.003582
|12 064.80
|XAMS
|2026-05-26
|SELL
|790
|9.047595
|7 147.60
|XAMS
|2026-05-27
|BUY
|680
|8.840000
|6 011.20
|XAMS
|2026-05-27
|SELL
|440
|8.899091
|3 915.60
|XAMS
|2026-05-28
|BUY
|207
|8.878164
|1 837.78
|XAMS
|2026-05-28
|SELL
|620
|8.929032
|5 536.00
|XAMS
|2026-05-29
|BUY
|449
|8.857595
|3 977.06
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
H1 2026: 29 July 2026
Investor Relations
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, an entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Its mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Entertainment & Live gathering content production & distribution and live experiences (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer and distributor, which announced in March 2026 that it will combine with All3Media during summer 2026, subject to customary conditions precedent and through Banijay Live, a leading player in Live experiences) and Sports betting & Gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fast-growing sports betting platform, encompassing leading brands including Betclic and since April 2026, Tipico and Admiral).
In 2025, Banijay Group recorded on a standalone basis (before Tipico and All3Media operations) revenue of €4.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of €961 million. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
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