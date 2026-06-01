Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

 | Source: Banijay Group N.V. Banijay Group N.V.

Press Release

Paris – 01 June 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 22 to 29 May 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 27 May 2026.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2026-05-25BUY408.960000358.40XAMS
2026-05-25SELL11708.98615410 513.80XAMS
2026-05-26BUY13409.00358212 064.80XAMS
2026-05-26SELL7909.0475957 147.60XAMS
2026-05-27BUY6808.8400006 011.20XAMS
2026-05-27SELL4408.8990913 915.60XAMS
2026-05-28BUY2078.8781641 837.78XAMS
2026-05-28SELL6208.9290325 536.00XAMS
2026-05-29BUY4498.8575953 977.06XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

H1 2026: 29 July 2026

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, an entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Its mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Entertainment & Live gathering content production & distribution and live experiences (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer and distributor, which announced in March 2026 that it will combine with All3Media during summer 2026, subject to customary conditions precedent and through Banijay Live, a leading player in Live experiences) and Sports betting & Gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fast-growing sports betting platform, encompassing leading brands including Betclic and since April 2026, Tipico and Admiral).
In 2025, Banijay Group recorded on a standalone basis (before Tipico and All3Media operations) revenue of €4.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of €961 million. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

Attachment


Attachments

2026.06.01 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • May 26, 2026 04:06 ET | Source: Banijay Group N.V.
    Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

    Press Release Paris – 25 May 2026 Share Transactions Disclosure Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 18 to 22 May...

    Read More
    Banijay Group: weekly share transactions
  • May 18, 2026 11:42 ET | Source: Banijay Group N.V.
    Banijay Group: Q1 2026 results

    Press Release                                                                                                                                                                                          ...

    Read More
    Banijay Group: Q1 2026 results
 