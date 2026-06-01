Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 01 June 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 22 to 29 May 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 27 May 2026.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2026-05-25 BUY 40 8.960000 358.40 XAMS 2026-05-25 SELL 1170 8.986154 10 513.80 XAMS 2026-05-26 BUY 1340 9.003582 12 064.80 XAMS 2026-05-26 SELL 790 9.047595 7 147.60 XAMS 2026-05-27 BUY 680 8.840000 6 011.20 XAMS 2026-05-27 SELL 440 8.899091 3 915.60 XAMS 2026-05-28 BUY 207 8.878164 1 837.78 XAMS 2026-05-28 SELL 620 8.929032 5 536.00 XAMS 2026-05-29 BUY 449 8.857595 3 977.06 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

H1 2026: 29 July 2026

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, an entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Its mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Entertainment & Live gathering content production & distribution and live experiences (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer and distributor, which announced in March 2026 that it will combine with All3Media during summer 2026, subject to customary conditions precedent and through Banijay Live, a leading player in Live experiences) and Sports betting & Gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fast-growing sports betting platform, encompassing leading brands including Betclic and since April 2026, Tipico and Admiral).

In 2025, Banijay Group recorded on a standalone basis (before Tipico and All3Media operations) revenue of €4.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of €961 million. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

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