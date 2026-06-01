AVAV Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the AeroVironment, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026. AeroVironment operates as a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability and Profitability of its Involvement in the SCAR Program

According to the complaint, on May 1, 2025, AeroVironment announced it had completed the acquisition of BlueHalo, LLC. Three years earlier, BlueHalo had been awarded a $1.4 billion contract to deliver BADGER phased array antenna systems (a type of advanced ground-terminal system used to track satellites), to support the U.S. Space Force’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (“SCAR”) program.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period defendants consistently assured investors that the SCAR program would drive revenue growth for AeroVironment moving forward. Defendants stated that the SCAR program represented a “tremendous growth opportunity,” that AeroVironment’s work pursuant to the contract was “very much on track,” that the customer was “asking for more [BADGER systems],” and that the Company stood “ready to build more.”

Plaintiff further alleges that during the class period defendants failed to disclose that the Company understated the likelihood that it would imminently face competition from other vendors for the work it performed in connection with the SCAR program and the U.S. Space Force’s ongoing efforts to modernize the SCN and overstated it business and financial prospects.

On January 20, 2026, AeroVironment announced that the U.S. government had issued a stop work order on the Company’s agreement to deliver BADGER systems to the SCAR program. On this news, AeroVironment's stock price fell $61.97 per share, or over 15%, to close at $330.89 per share on January 20, 2026.

Then, on March 10, 2026, AeroVironment announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. These financial results reflected the impact of a $151.3 million goodwill impairment in the Company’s space division after the stop work order on the Company’s BADGER systems built for the SCAR program. AeroVironment also reported that the U.S. Space Force had terminated the Company’s contract concerning the SCAR program, and as a result, it would have to “recompete” for the SCAR program. On this news, AeroVironment’s stock price fell $13.84 per share, or 6.24%, to close at $207.73 per share on March 11, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against AeroVironment, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by July 27, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

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San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

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