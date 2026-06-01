Hikma Pharmaceuticals Announces Major Expansion in Ohio, Creating 350 New Jobs and Investing $267 Million

Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLUMBUS and CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Hikma Pharmaceuticals, JobsOhio, the City of Bedford, and other state and local partners, today announced plans for a significant expansion of Hikma’s manufacturing operations in Ohio, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the state’s growing pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing industry. A leading U.S. generic medication provider, Hikma will invest a total of $267 million across its Columbus and Bedford facilities, creating 350 new jobs.

“Hikma’s expanded facilities in central and northeast Ohio will strengthen its ability to ensure patients have reliable access to the medicines they need,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This significant investment reaffirms Hikma’s commitment to the state, creating high-quality jobs and signaling to the industry that Ohio will continue to be a major player in the future of healthcare.”

Hikma has a longstanding commitment to Ohio—the state is the heart of the company’s domestic manufacturing operations, which produce and provide hundreds of generic medicines needed by hospitals, health systems, and patients nationwide.

“We are pleased that a significant amount of the new US investments we announced last June will be spent in Ohio to further expand Hikma’s capacity to develop and manufacture medicines that will help millions of American patients,” said Hafrun Fridriksdottir, President, Hikma US, and Chief R&D Officer. “Hikma is grateful to Governor DeWine, JobsOhio, and other state and local partners for their support. We are proud to continue building our Ohio workforce and our ability to make safe, affordable, high-quality medicines in Ohio for American patients.”

The investment is pending approval and finalization of economic development incentives from JobsOhio, the City of Bedford, City of Columbus, Cuyahoga County, Franklin County Finance Authority, and Cuyahoga County/Cleveland Finance Authority.

The Bedford project will create up to 300 new jobs as part of a $51 million investment to expand injectable pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, including advanced aseptic vial filling and lyophilization, in addition to IV bag production, warehousing and distribution. The expansion is driven by Hikma’s strategy to increase domestic manufacturing capacity to help meet growing demand from hospitals and health systems for a reliable supply of high-quality sterile injectable medicines.

“The facility on Northfield Road has been a pharmaceutical facility since 1938, and we are pleased the site will once again manufacture lifesaving medicine while also offering incredible career opportunities for residents throughout Northeast Ohio,” said Bedford Mayor Stanley C. Koci. “The City of Bedford looks forward to the continued partnership with the Hikma team and is excited not only for the future of the facility, but also for the economic impact and opportunities this investment will bring to the Bedford community for years to come.”

In Columbus, Hikma will invest $216 million to expand its oral solid dose and nasal inhalation manufacturing operations, creating 50 new jobs. The company’s Columbus facility is the largest manufacturing employer in the City of Columbus, with more than 1,200 employees. Hikma also recently made Columbus one of the company’s three global R&D hubs.

“Hikma’s continued investment in Columbus shows what is possible when a global company chooses our city and our people,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “This expansion creates new opportunity for residents, strengthens Columbus’ role in producing essential medicines and demonstrates that Columbus is a place where life sciences companies can grow and serve critical needs across the country. We are proud to support Hikma’s continued growth and the economic momentum it brings to our community.”

Over the past 15 years, Hikma has invested nearly $5 billion to expand its U.S. manufacturing, research and development, and distribution infrastructure. The company’s latest investment in Ohio continues that trend.

“Alongside our partners at Team NEO and One Columbus, we celebrate Hikma’s growth statewide,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “These investments in Bedford and Columbus are part of the company’s $1 billion strategic commitment to domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, and Hikma continues to serve as an example of why the future of medicine is being built in Ohio.”

Hikma’s approximately 2,300 employees in Ohio and New Jersey have the capacity to produce more than 12 billion finished doses annually, providing American patients and healthcare providers with a steady and reliable supply of domestically produced generic medicines. The company produces many of the medicines on the federal government’s list of top essential drugs and is a key partner in building a more resilient U.S. healthcare system.

Hikma provides patients with access to a wide range of generic medicines at a lower cost than branded products. The company has an excellent record of U.S. Food and Drug Administration quality inspections, and a successful record of working with the FDA to solve critical drug shortages.

Hikma is one of many companies set to benefit from the advantages of its proximity to the Ohio Discovery Corridor and the biomanufacturing workforce initiative announced last year by JobsOhio and Ohio Life Sciences Association, which targets the demand for skilled talent in biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Planned for construction in the Columbus area, a new training facility will anchor an eventual “hub-and-spoke” network involving universities, community colleges and technical schools across the state, producing work-ready operators and technicians. Ohio is currently ranked seventh in the country for biotech human capital and workforce.





What They’re Saying

“Ohio is an innovation powerhouse and is leading the manufacturing renaissance that President Trump’s policies made possible,” said Senator Moreno (R-Ohio). “This investment is proof that Ohio’s talented workforce is committed to bolstering our domestic supply chain while providing high-quality and affordable medicine for people across the country.”

– U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno

“The things that are important to our economic and personal health should be made on American soil by American workers,” said U.S. Senator Jon Husted (R–Ohio). “Ohioans make the things the world needs, and we are grateful for Hikma’s support of Ohio workers and their additional investment in our state.”

– U.S. Senator Jon Husted

“Last summer, I was pleased to attend a groundbreaking event at Hikma’s Columbus facility where they announced that they would be investing $1 billion to expand their domestic manufacturing capabilities. It is very exciting to see part of that investment take the next step to becoming a reality for Central Ohio. This expansion will add new jobs here in Columbus at one of Hikma’s three global research and development hubs. Increasing domestic manufacturing of high-quality generic medicine will make more medications affordable and accessible for America, while strengthening our national security and medical supply, as well as the already-robust Central Ohio manufacturing industry. I look forward to seeing the impact this expansion will have for Ohio workers and families.”

– U.S. Representative Mike Carey, Ohio’s 15th Congressional District

“Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.’s investment continues their great work in creating new jobs, increasing domestic production, and investing in Columbus, making the city stand out as one of the epicenters for manufacturing and R&D.”

– State Senator Bill DeMora

“For too long, communities like ours have watched jobs and investment leave Northeast Ohio. Today's announcement sends a different message: that Ohio’s House District 22 is open for business, ready to compete, and prepared to lead. Hikma's $51 million investment and the creation of up to 300 new jobs represent more than economic development, they represent hope for working families, career pathways for our young people, and renewed confidence in our region's future. I look forward to working with Hikma and our local partners to ensure residents throughout Bedford, Bedford Heights, Maple Heights, Garfield Heights, and Cleveland have access to these opportunities.”

– State Representative Darnell T. Brewer

“Today’s announcement is a major win for our community and for the hardworking people who call this region home. The addition of 50 new jobs on the West Side means new opportunities for local families, stronger economic growth, and continued investment in our district’s future. I’m proud to see our community recognized as a place where businesses can grow and succeed, and I look forward to working with local leaders and partners to ensure these opportunities benefit residents across the district.”

– State Representative Christine Cockley

“Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.’s expansion in Bedford will extend well beyond the city itself – strengthening the regional economy, supporting suppliers and creating opportunities for our 14-county region. We welcome this expansion and the positive impact it will have in strengthening an industry that improves lives.”

– Team NEO CEO Matt Dolan

“Hikma’s continued investment in Columbus reflects a high level of confidence in the Region’s talent, infrastructure and capacity for innovation. With more than 1,200 regional employees, Hikma is already a major advanced manufacturing employer and a meaningful part of our life sciences economy. This expansion builds on that foundation and reinforces the Columbus Region as a place where companies can scale and serve critical needs nationally.”

– Jonas Peterson, chief economic development officer at the Columbus Partnership and president of One Columbus

“Hikma Pharmaceuticals' investment in Bedford is a major win for Cuyahoga County. By creating new jobs and driving ongoing growth in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors, this project strengthens our local economy and provides new opportunities for residents and families. We're proud to support projects that promote sustainable economic growth in Bedford and throughout the County.”

– Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne

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Media Contacts

JobsOhio:

Matt Englehart, englehart@jobsohio.com

Hikma:

Steven Weiss, sweiss@Hikma.com;

Ken Stammen, kstammen@Hikma.com

About Hikma

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 9,400 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (LEI:549300BNS685UXH4JI75) (rated BBB/stable S&P and BBB/stable Fitch)

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.