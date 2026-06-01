ZTS Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Zoetis Inc. Class Acton Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Zoetis is an animal health company that develops, manufactures, and sells vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions for companion animals and livestock.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Misled Investors Regarding its Flagship Products as a Durable Growth Engine

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that

(i) veterinarian prescription growth and adoption of Zoetis’ Librela, a canine pain treatment, were sharply weakening as clinicians became more cautious following FDA safety warnings concerning serious neurological complications in dogs; (ii) Zoetis’ Simparica Trio was losing significant market share to a lower priced competing canine parasiticide with broader indicated use in a slowing overall market; and (iii) Zoetis’ dermatology products, Apoquel and Cytopoint, were losing substantial market share to a newly launched competing canine treatment.



Plaintiff alleges that the truth behind defendants’ misrepresentations was revealed over the course of four disclosures spanning from August 5, 2025 to May 7, 2026. In the final disclosure on May 7, 2026, the Company reported first quarter 2026 financial results that reflected significant deterioration across its core Companion Animal business and sharply reduced its full-year guidance. On this news, Zoetis’ stock price plummeted 21.5% from $111.22 to $87.31.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Zoetis Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by July 27, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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