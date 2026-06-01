Silverline Showcases Growing Texas Footprint at CLEANPOWER 2026

HOUSTON, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, the leading public relations agency focused on energy infrastructure and carbon management, is on the ground at CLEANPOWER 2026, the clean energy industry's premier event, taking place this week in Houston. The agency's presence at the show builds directly on its expansion into Texas and reinforces its commitment to the developers, utilities, hyperscalers, and innovators driving the state’s energy economy.

In April, Silverline announced its expansion into Texas with the appointment of Mike Viesca as Vice President, anchored by offices in Austin and Houston. CLEANPOWER 2026 marks a major industry moment in the market since that announcement, bringing the team face-to-face with the clean energy leaders in Texas and beyond.

Over the past year, clean energy accounted for more than 90 percent of all new power added to the American grid, which lends real national weight to the conversations happening in Houston. Silverline helps the organizations driving that growth communicate with clarity and conviction, pairing deep sector knowledge with media relations, public affairs, thought leadership, and creative storytelling.

“As a native Texan, I’ve dedicated my career to the intersection of energy, infrastructure, and policy in this state, and there’s no better place to discuss the future of energy than Houston,” said Mike Viesca, Vice President at Silverline. “CLEANPOWER is where the entire value chain comes together from developers to hyperscalers and utilities. I look forward to meeting with organizations that recognize the value of strategic communications and are looking for a trusted partner to help shape, share, and amplify their stories."

For the developers, utilities, hyperscalers and investors attending CLEANPOWER, the challenge is rarely just building projects. It is earning stakeholder trust, navigating policy and community dynamics, and standing out in a crowded, fast-moving market. The agency's Silverline Energy Insights Index (SEI²) reports, including its latest analysis of converging media narratives around energy and AI infrastructure, provide clients and the broader industry with a data-driven view of where the conversation is heading.

“Texas is where the future of energy and carbon management will be decided, and we intend to help shape it,” said Laura Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Silverline. “The companies building and operating this infrastructure are ready to move from ambition to action, and they deserve a partner who can match that ambition with expertise and industry immersion. We are not here to watch the energy transition unfold in Texas. We are here to help clients lead it.”

Silverline's team will be meeting with clients, prospects, and members of the press throughout the event. The team is pleased to offer a preview of its latest SEI²: All Eyes are on Texas for America’s Energy Future Report 2026. To request a report and/or arrange a time with Mike Viesca at CLEANPOWER 2026, please reach out to mike@teamsilverline.com.

About Silverline

Silverline is the leading public relations agency for the global energy transition. The team has been recognized for its innovative approach to PR, bold storytelling, and eye-catching design, earning industry awards for excellence in innovation, impactful campaigns, and standout creative work. As a specialized agency, Silverline takes pride in amplifying the voices of energy innovators and leaders who are shaping the future. Learn more at www.teamsilverline.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and BlueSky.

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