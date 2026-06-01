Deadline Alert: Globant S.A. (GLOB) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming June 23, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Globant S.A. (“Globant” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GLOB) common stock between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR GLOBANT INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 20, 2025, Globant released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, missing guidance and reporting a 1.3% decrease in Latin American revenue, stating that the “situation” in Latin America was “a little bit rocky . . . because of the political turmoil and different things that happened in Brazil and in Colombia, mainly.”

On this news, Globant’s stock price fell $58.45, or 27.8%, to close at $151.72 per share on February 21, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 15, 2025, Globant released its first quarter 2025 financial results, announcing lower than expected growth in Latin America, citing “a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical context” affecting the “spending patterns among some of [Globant’s] largest customers,” particularly in Latin America. Globant also disclosed that its Latin American revenue declined 9% year-over-year, “with notable contractions in Mexico and Brazil.”

On this news, Globant’s stock price fell $31.37, or 23.6%, to close at $101.47 per share on May 16, 2025.

Then, on August 14, 2025, Globant announced that it had reduced its headcount by about 1,000 employees and taken a $47.6 million restructuring charge.

On this news, Globant’s stock price fell $11.66, or 14.9%, to close at $66.46 per share on August 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Globant was facing decreasing demand across Latin America and had frozen wages in both Argentina and Mexico in late 2023 and Latin American clients were reducing and cancelling their projects with the Company; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Globant common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 23, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.