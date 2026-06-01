WFAA, North Texas Food Bank, and Tarrant Area Food Bank Unite to Tackle Summer Hunger Across DFW

Dallas/ Fort Worth, TX, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer approaches and thousands of North Texas children lose access to daily school meals, WFAA is once again teaming up with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) for the annual Nourish North Texas Telethon, presented by H-E-B. The sixth‑year event will air live on Thursday, June 11, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., mobilizing viewers across the region to help ensure kids have the nutrition they need while school is out.

According to Feeding America’s 2025 Map the Meal Gap report, Texas now leads the nation in the number of residents experiencing food insecurity—more than 5.4 million people. The Dallas–Fort Worth area has the highest food‑insecure population in the state and ranks third among U.S. metro areas. One in six North Texans faces hunger, including more than 442,000 children who are especially vulnerable during the summer months.

“Every summer, we see families working incredibly hard to stretch their budgets, and too many still fall short,” said Carolyn Mungo, President and General Manager of WFAA. “The telethon is our opportunity to stand with them. When our viewers come together, the impact is immediate and deeply felt. We’re committed to shining a light on this issue and supporting the food banks that serve our community every day.”

For more than 40 years, NTFB and TAFB have partnered with schools, community organizations, and local agencies to distribute nutritious food to children and families across 25 counties. Last year, the two food banks collectively helped provide more than 180 million meals.

This year’s telethon aims to raise enough funds to provide at least one million meals for children in North Texas. H‑E‑B will once again match donations up to $100,000, doubling the impact of every contribution.

“Hunger is one of the most solvable challenges we face, and summer is when our support matters most,” said Mabrie Jackson, Managing Director of Public Affairs for H‑E‑B/Central Market. “H‑E‑B is proud to continue this partnership with WFAA, NTFB, and TAFB. When Texans join forces, we make sure our neighbors—especially children—have the nourishment they deserve.”

The Nourish North Texas campaign is supported by WFAA Channel 8, H‑E‑B, 4Change Energy, LXP Industrial Trust, National Life Group, and many additional partners dedicated to reducing food insecurity across the region.

To donate and have your gift matched, visit www.ntfb.org/telethon.

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About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 118 million physical meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Tarrant Area Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB): One of the largest charitable organizations in its 13-county service area, TAFB provides over 1 million nutritious meals weekly and food & nutrition education programs to those facing hunger through its network of 500+ partner agencies, volunteers, and donors. As a member of Feeding America, TAFB empowers communities to alleviate hunger and improve health. For more information, visit www.tafb.org.