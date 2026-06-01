United States Mint Kicks Off Sales for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Commemorative Coins June 4

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for products in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Commemorative Coin Program on June 4, 2026, at noon EDT. Orders are expected to begin shipping mid-July.

Authorized by Public Law 118-143, the program features a $5 gold coin, a $1 silver coin, and a half dollar clad coin, with designs emblematic of the sport of soccer and the FIFA World Cup. Product options, pricing, and order limits are below.

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION INTRO PRICE REGULAR PRICE ORDER LIMIT 26CA Proof Five-Dollar Gold Coin Per Pricing Grid less $5 Per Pricing Grid 1 26CB Uncirculated Five-Dollar Gold Coin Per Pricing Grid less $5 Per Pricing Grid 1 26CC Proof $1 Silver Coin $ 174.00 $ 179.00 N/A 26CD Uncirculated $1 Silver Coin $ 169.00 $ 174.00 N/A 26CE Proof Half Dollar Coin $ 64.00 $ 69.00 N/A 26CF Uncirculated Half Dollar Coin $ 61.00 $ 66.00 N/A 26CG Three-Coin Proof Set N/A Per Pricing Grid 1

Pricing for the gold product options is based on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products table. Introductory sales prices are in effect until July 6, 2026, at 3:00 pm EDT, after which regular pricing will take effect. The household order limit of one for each gold option and three-coin set are in effect for the first 24 hours.

Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar sold; and $5 for each half dollar sold are authorized to be paid to FWC2026 US, Inc.; however, FIFA has pledged 100% of surcharges to military family youth soccer initiatives, channeling collector dollars directly to service members' children.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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