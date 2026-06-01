Get Outdoors (GO!) literacy and exercise program ties in with America’s 250th anniversary

York, Pa., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 19th consecutive summer, WellSpan and local libraries across Central Pennsylvania are launching an interactive, outdoor scavenger hunt designed to exercise the body and mind known as the Get Outdoors, or GO! program. This year, to align with the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, some activities will connect with America 250 events and festivities. There is also an emphasis on keeping children’s math skills sharp during the summer months and pointing out wheelchair-friendly trails that enable people with physical disabilities to get outside.

The GO! program includes Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Union and York counties, which all offer free unique activities.

“The GO! Program is a collaboration between WellSpan and local libraries that’s designed to inspire people of all ages to learn through reading activities and explore the natural beauty of the greenspaces in their local parks and trails,” said Sandra Gladfelter, health education coordinator lead at WellSpan Health. “We’ve seen participation in the program grow over time. Some families have participated all 19 years, and we’ve watched their kids grow up. As adults, they now bring their kids to experience this fun and exciting program.”

This year’s GO! program theme is “Get Outdoors and Discover the Past,” encouraging participants of all ages to visit their local library to read books about fun ways to learn about tools used to dig up ancient treasures, industries that shaped our journey through history and even a few dinosaurs.

Across all seven counties, there are 114 hiking trails that include several options with wheelchair and stroller accessibility. As participants explore a new trail, they will engage in interactive reading exercises connecting developmental, physical and mental growth and well-being. Participants will also find a QR code on the Facebook page that directs them to math problems.

Initially, the program was launched to help decrease childhood obesity while addressing “summer slide” or the tendency for children to experience a regression in their reading and critical thinking skills when they are outside of structured learning environments. Last year, almost 5,000 children participated, walking more than 41,000 miles throughout the region. Some 15,795 participants signed up for the Summer Read program across all seven counties who logged nearly 16 million minutes of reading time.

WellSpan’s continued support is part of its Spotlight on Children’s Health initiative, a program that aims to champion the physical, emotional, intellectual, and developmental needs of children from birth to 6 years old.

How GO! Works

The program begins with participants visiting their local library to pick up a guidebook called the ledger. With the help of the ledger, participants can follow clues to locate hidden wooden posts that are also referred to as site markers across various locations in the seven participating counties. As participants find a site marker, they use crayons on a rubbing sheet to help capture and record the discoveries.

Another way participants can record their discovery and receive credit for the hike is by finding the code at the site marker and logging it online into a digital app called Beanstack. There will be a chance to win prizes once each county program concludes. While all counties are now open to explore the program, program end dates vary by county.

Each county has a dedicated GO! website that includes directions to parks, information on prizes, and clues to find the wooden posts. Additionally, it is encouraged to share photos of your GO! hunts, tag @WellSpan and offer tips, via the program’s county-by-county Facebook pages. For county-specific information, visit the respective county's GO! program website:



The GO! program is partially funded through WellSpan’s Community Partnership Grant Program. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations that improve the health of the communities and people WellSpan serves.

For more information on WellSpan’s efforts to support healthy communities, visit WellSpan.org.

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