Next Level Coaching Announces Official Release of AI: Five Years Ahead, a Practical Guide for Entrepreneurs Adopting Artificial Intelligence

Belleville, Ontario, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Level Coaching announced the official release of AI: Five Years Ahead, a practical guide by founder Robert J. Moore that provides entrepreneurs with implementation strategies, actionable frameworks, and real-world examples for integrating artificial intelligence into their businesses. The guide is designed to help business owners navigate emerging technologies, implement automation solutions, and improve operational efficiency in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace.

Next Level Coaching helps entrepreneurs implement AI, automation, and business growth strategies.

Founded by Robert J. Moore, a Forbes-featured entrepreneur, Guinness World Record holder, Hall of Fame inductee, Global Recognition Award recipient, Canadian Choice Award winner, author, and AI Systems Architect, Next Level Coaching helps business owners leverage technology to improve productivity, streamline operations, and build stronger, more resilient businesses.

At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming industries around the world, many entrepreneurs are searching for practical ways to adapt. Next Level Coaching was built to help business owners cut through the noise and focus on real-world implementation. Through coaching, consulting, AI-powered platforms, automation systems, and business development solutions, the company provides tools and strategies designed to help entrepreneurs stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace.

Moore brings more than fifteen years of experience in coaching, counseling, leadership development, human behavior, and business growth. His professional background combines human development with emerging technology, creating a unique approach that helps entrepreneurs improve both business performance and personal effectiveness.

In addition to building AI-powered systems and business solutions, Moore is the author of AI: Five Years Ahead, a practical, hands-on guide that helps entrepreneurs understand and implement artificial intelligence in their businesses. Rather than focusing on theory, the book provides actionable strategies, automation concepts, implementation frameworks, and real-world examples that help business owners leverage AI to work smarter, increase efficiency, and stay ahead of change.

Moore's work has earned international recognition through media features, professional achievements, and industry awards. His mission is to help entrepreneurs embrace innovation, leverage intelligent systems, and build future-ready businesses capable of thriving in an increasingly technology-driven world.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, Next Level Coaching remains committed to providing practical guidance, innovative tools, and implementation-focused solutions that help entrepreneurs turn technology into measurable results.

“The future belongs to those who are willing to learn, adapt, and take action,” said Robert J. Moore. “Our goal is to help entrepreneurs leverage intelligent systems in ways that create real results, real opportunities, and lasting impact.”

For more information about Next Level Coaching, visit https://www.nextlevelcoachinginc.com/

Press Inquiries

Robert J Moore

robert@nextlevelcoachinginc.com

https://nextlevelcoachinginc.com/

110 Front St N,

Belleville, ON

K8P 5J8