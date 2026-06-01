OPmobility strengthens its U.S. footprint with a new state-of-the-art plant in the Midwest

Toledo, Ohio, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPmobility, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and JobsOhio today announced the construction of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in the greater Toledo area of Ohio, USA. This new facility in Wood County, its first dedicated to Exterior solutions in the Midwest, marks a new milestone in the Group’s expansion in North America, reaffirming its commitment to support the growing United States mobility market by expanding industrial capacity, strengthening customer proximity, and increasing operational agility. Start of production of the plant is planned in the second half of 2027.

The new plant, located in the heart of the Midwest, will provide OPmobility a strategic position in a region, which represents more than 40% of the U.S. automotive production. Its strategic location near major transportation routes will enhance the site’s logistics efficiency. This will support the production and delivery of, to begin with, high-quality exterior systems, including bumpers, grilles, and tailgates, while optimizing lead times and reducing the transportation footprint.

The plant is designed with flexibility and expansion in mind to accommodate OPmobility’s diverse portfolio of products. It will incorporate next-generation manufacturing technologies, including advanced injection molding and a high-efficiency double-sided paint line. OPmobility will also deploy its latest automation and digital manufacturing solutions to optimize production flows, traceability, and global operational excellence.

The plant is expected to create more than 500 jobs across production, logistics, engineering, and support functions, establishing OPmobility’s long‑term presence in Ohio and contributing to local economic development. The project was today approved for a tax credit by the State of Ohio’s Tax Credit Authority. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development corporation, also plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

"The construction of our 12th plant in the United States closely follows the inauguration of our new North America headquarters in Troy, Michigan,” stated Félicie Burelle, Chief Executive Officer of OPmobility. “Our first Exterior & Lighting plant in the Midwest will allow OPmobility to serve our customers in this vitally important region, representing 40% of the U.S. automotive manufacturing. These milestones reaffirm our ambition to grow in the region and in the United States, and contribute to our strategic geographical diversification.”

“We welcome OPmobility’s first investment in Ohio, which will boost the state’s strong automotive sector and expand its U.S. footprint with more than 500 new jobs,” said Mike DeWine, Governor of the State of Ohio. “OPmobility's new facility in the Toledo region is great news for Northwest Ohio and a strong vote of confidence in our workers, communities, and automotive legacy from a respected global manufacturer.”

“We and our partners at the Regional Growth Partnership welcome OPmobility’s decision to choose Ohio for its first Midwest facility for exterior solutions, which attracts a global leader to the state and reflects the strength of the manufacturing sector our automakers, suppliers and workforce have built together,” said J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio. “Ohio sits at the heart of the automotive sector and is home to some of the world’s leading OEMs and top-tier suppliers, and OPmobility's investment in Toledo — along with more than 500 new jobs — strengthens that leadership.”

The new Toledo facility strengthens OPmobility’s footprint in the U.S., where the Group already operates 11 plants and 6 R&D centers with nearly 3,300 employees. In October 2025, OPmobility inaugurated its North American headquarters in Troy, Michigan, reaffirming its ambition to double U.S. sales by 2030. OPmobility has been operating in North America since 1977.

About OPmobility

OPmobility is a world leader in sustainable mobility and a technology partner to mobility players worldwide. Driven by innovation since its creation in 1946, the Group is today composed of four complementary Business Groups that enable it to offer its customers a wide range of solutions: exterior and lighting systems, complex modules, energy storage systems and battery and hydrogen electrification solutions. OPmobility also offers its customers an activity dedicated to the development of software, OP’nSoft.

With economic revenue of 11.5 billion euros in 2025 and a global network of 152 plants and 40 R&D centers, OPmobility relies on its 38,100 employees to meet the challenges of sustainable mobility.

OPmobility is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. It is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570). www.opmobility.com

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

OPmobility

MEDIA: Ambroise Ecorcheville, media@opmobility.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Stéphanie Laval, investor.relations@opmobility.com

JobsOhio

Matt Englehart, englehart@jobsohio.com, 614-300-1152