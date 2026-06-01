DEADLINE ALERT for PHR, SRAD, CVLT, VERI: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR)

Class Period: May 8, 2025 – March 30, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s long-term growth outlook through expansion of its key revenue platforms and remained confident in its revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2027, while also minimizing risks from slowing growth in its Network Solutions segment. In truth, Phreesia’s portrayal of its pharmaceutical marketing commitments as a durable growth driver of its Network Solutions segment was uncertain thereby putting the 2027 revenue target at risk.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD)

Class Period: November 7, 2024 – April 21, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sportradar intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar’s operations; (2) the Company’s KYC and compliance processes were not as robust as Defendants’ had claimed; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT)

Class Period: April 29, 2025 – January 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that different types of sales would have on its ARR growth; (2) the variation in net ARR growth is strongly based on the type of sale Commvault is making, thus, the Company’s projected net new ARR should not have been determined without properly factoring in sale type; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI)

Class Period: October 14, 2025 – April 14, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company inaccurately recorded and/or misclassified certain revenue and costs; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its revenue, assets, accounts receivable, royalties and other comprehensive income; (3) that Veritone maintained deficient internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be forced to restate certain of its financial statements, and (5) that, as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

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Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com