Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2026 in Globant S.A. Lawsuit - GLOB

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) of a pending securities class action naming three senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: February 15, 2024 through August 14, 2025. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Globant shares lost approximately 68% of their value from $210.17, falling to $66.46 per share after a series of corrective disclosures revealed pervasive failures in the Company's $1 billion Latin American strategic pivot. The Court has set June 23, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO and Co-Founder since 2003, is alleged to have personally made statements on multiple earnings calls touting the Company's "prominence" in Latin America and describing the macroeconomic environment there as "pretty healthy." Juan Ignacio Urthiague, CFO since 2018, allegedly told investors the Company was "very confident about our ability to grow in Latin America" while the region faced declining demand and client defections. Patricia Pomies, who served as COO from 2021 to July 2025, allegedly stated demand was "very, very high" and Globant was "continuing hiring in many of the countries" even as operations deteriorated.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The complaint charges that each Individual Defendant, by virtue of their senior positions, possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Globant's SEC filings, press releases, and earnings call statements. The pleading asserts they were provided with copies of public disclosures prior to issuance and had the ability to prevent misleading statements or cause corrections.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, corporate officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of financial disclosures. The action contends that Migoya and Urthiague signed certifications attesting to the accuracy of Globant's public filings throughout the Class Period, during which:

Globant allegedly concealed declining demand, client defections, and project cancellations across Latin America

Wages were allegedly frozen in Mexico and Argentina despite high inflation, amounting to effective pay cuts that caused widespread employee unrest

The Iteris acquisition in Brazil was allegedly failing, with former clients leaving due to high hourly rates and poor integration

Headcount had allegedly been declining "for a number of quarters" before the Company disclosed this fact

A $47.6 million restructuring charge was ultimately recorded as the true scope of operational failures emerged





Scienter Allegations

As averred in the complaint, the Individual Defendants had direct access to material non-public information about Globant's Latin American operations. Despite knowledge of wage freezes, client losses, and operational deterioration, they allegedly continued to characterize Latin America as offering "sequential growth" opportunities where Globant was "the employer of choice."

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives certify SEC filings while allegedly aware of undisclosed operational failures, the securities laws provide accountability mechanisms for harmed investors." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GLOB Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GLOB lawsuit? A: The complaint names Globant S.A. and individual defendants including CEO Martin Migoya, CFO Juan Ignacio Urthiague, and former COO Patricia Pomies, all of whom signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is the GLOB lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is June 23, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do GLOB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my GLOB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before June 23, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.