GPK Shareholder Alert: July 6, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Graphic Packaging Holding Company Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) during the period February 4, 2025 through February 2, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

GPK shares declined from approximately $25.31 before the first corrective disclosure to $12.42 by the end of the Class Period, a cumulative loss exceeding 50%. The Court has set July 6, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, endowments, mutual funds, and other fiduciaries that held GPK securities during the Class Period face distinct obligations. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 gives institutional investors with the largest financial interest priority consideration for lead plaintiff appointment. Lead plaintiffs direct case strategy, select counsel, and oversee settlement negotiations on behalf of the entire class.

The lawsuit contends that Graphic Packaging and certain senior officers issued materially false and misleading statements about the Company's inventory position, demand environment, and ability to deliver on FY 2025 financial guidance, while the Company was allegedly experiencing deteriorating conditions that were not adequately disclosed.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Institutional holders owe fiduciary duties to their beneficiaries that may extend to evaluating recovery options in securities fraud litigation. The allegations in this case raise questions relevant to portfolio oversight:

GPK's original FY 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.68B-$1.78B was ultimately revised downward to $1.38B-$1.43B, a reduction of approximately $300 million at the midpoint

Three separate corrective disclosures between May 2025 and February 2026 each triggered significant single-day price declines of 15.57%, 8.66%, and 15.97%

The Company accelerated inventory reduction plans into Q4 2025 that were originally scheduled for 2026, with Q4 production curtailment costs of $15 million (in addition to $15 million from earlier-announced curtailments)

Incoming CEO Robbert Rietbroek initiated a "comprehensive review" of operations and footprint, as pleaded in the complaint, signaling structural problems beyond short-term headwinds

Projected 2026 adjusted EBITDA carried a $130 million negative impact from inventory actions and a $100 million incentive compensation accrual





Portfolio Impact Assessment

The magnitude of GPK's decline presents a material portfolio event for institutional holders. The action claims that shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period because management allegedly overstated the Company's ability to weather macroeconomic headwinds and actively manage inventory to match supply with demand.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. In the Graphic Packaging matter, the scale of the alleged guidance failures and the repeated downward revisions over three consecutive disclosure events underscore the importance of fiduciary evaluation of lead plaintiff opportunities." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The securities action alleges that between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, Graphic Packaging and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business model strength, inventory management capabilities, and financial outlook. As the complaint details, FY 2025 adjusted EPS guidance was ultimately cut from $2.53-$2.78 projected in February 2025 to $1.75-$1.95 projected by December 2025 across multiple revisions.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GPK Lawsuit

Q: What is the GPK class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026.

Q: How much did GPK stock drop? A: Shares declined from approximately $25.31 before the May 1, 2025 disclosure to $12.42 following the February 3, 2026 disclosure. Three corrective events triggered single-day declines of 15.57%, 8.66%, and 15.97%, respectively.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my GPK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.