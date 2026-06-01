Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2026 in Immutep Limited Lawsuit - IMMP

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Immutep Limited's (NASDAQ: IMMP) risk disclosures during the period between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who lost money on IMMP. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate disclosures. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Immutep ADRs lost approximately $2.28 per share, an 83% single-day decline, after the Company disclosed on March 13, 2026 that its TACTI-004 Phase III trial was discontinued for futility. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 6, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Throughout the Class Period, Immutep issued quarterly business updates and press releases containing forward-looking statements about TACTI-004's enrollment progress and clinical trajectory. These statements were accompanied by standard cautionary language referencing the inherent uncertainties of clinical trials. The complaint challenges whether this boilerplate language was sufficient given what management allegedly knew internally.

The Company's SEC filings acknowledged that clinical trials carry general risks of failure. However, the action contends these warnings were too vague to alert shareholders to the specific, growing risk that TACTI-004's efficacy data would not support continuation past the planned interim futility analysis.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The securities action asserts that Defendants had access to internal clinical data, interim analyses, and safety reports that materially increased the known risk of trial failure. Rather than updating investors with specific warnings reflecting this internal information, the complaint charges that Defendants continued issuing statements describing "strong operational progress" and a trial that "remains on track."

The complaint alleges Defendants had access to internal data showing heightened futility risk but did not disclose this to investors

Forward-looking statements were allegedly not accompanied by meaningful cautionary language identifying the specific known risks to TACTI-004's endpoints

Enrollment milestones were highlighted publicly while efficacy concerns were allegedly suppressed

The safe harbor defense is challenged because, as pleaded, speakers allegedly knew the forward-looking statements were false or misleading when made

Risk factor language in SEC filings allegedly failed to disclose that then-existing data undermined the Company's optimistic public statements





Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The complaint specifically addresses the safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements, asserting it does not apply here. As set forth in the complaint, Defendants' liability stems from providing material information about ongoing clinical trials while omitting known adverse data. The action contends that to the extent any statements qualify as forward-looking, they lacked "meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially."

Critically, the complaint asserts that each forward-looking statement "was authorized and/or approved by an executive officer of Immutep who knew that the 'forward-looking statement' was false."

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When internal data contradicts public optimism, investors deserve updated and honest risk warnings." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether Immutep's disclosures were adequate or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 6, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

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Frequently Asked Questions About the IMMP Lawsuit

Q: When did Immutep allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from March 24, 2025 to March 12, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through the March 13, 2026 corrective disclosure announcing TACTI-004's discontinuation for futility, causing an 83% stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the IMMP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Immutep made materially false or misleading statements regarding the efficacy, safety, and prospects of its TACTI-004 Phase III clinical trial while concealing internal data indicating heightened futility risk. When the truth emerged, shares fell from $2.76 to $0.48.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my IMMP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.