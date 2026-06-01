Top Notch Roofing Solutions Announces Expanded Exterior Remodeling Services Throughout Westmoreland County, PA

Greensburg, PA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Notch Roofing Solutions, a trusted provider of roofing and exterior improvement services in Westmoreland County, PA, is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings for the Spring and Summer 2026 season. In addition to its established roofing, gutter, and downspout services, the company now offers professional siding, window, and door installation and replacement services for homeowners throughout the region.

Top Notch Roofing Solutions in Greensburg, PA

For years, Top Notch Roofing Solutions has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable roofing solutions, including roof replacements and downspout or gutter installations. As homeowners continue looking for dependable contractors who can manage multiple exterior renovation needs under one roof, the company recognized the opportunity to expand its expertise and provide a more complete home improvement experience.

With the addition of siding, window, and door services, Top Notch Roofing Solutions now serves as a one-stop shop for exterior remodeling projects in Greensburg, PA and surrounding Westmoreland County communities.

“Our goal has always been to provide homeowners with high-quality workmanship and dependable service they can trust,” said owner Zach Blumling of Top Notch Roofing Solutions. “As demand continues to grow for exterior remodeling upgrades, we wanted to make the process easier for our customers by offering additional services that complement our roofing and gutter expertise. Homeowners can now work with one trusted company for multiple exterior improvements instead of coordinating with several contractors.”

The expanded services are designed to help homeowners improve curb appeal, increase energy efficiency, and protect their homes from Western Pennsylvania’s changing weather conditions. The company’s new siding services include replacement and installation options that enhance durability while giving homes a refreshed appearance. Window replacement services focus on improving energy performance, natural lighting, and long-term comfort, while new door installation options provide both security and aesthetic value for homeowners seeking to upgrade entryways or patio access points. To learn more about their services visit their website here: https://topnotchroofingpgh.com/services/

As a locally trusted roofing contractor serving Greensburg and the surrounding communities, Top Notch Roofing Solutions understands the unique needs of homeowners throughout Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. The company remains committed to using quality materials, maintaining strong communication throughout projects, and delivering workmanship that homeowners can rely on for years to come.

The Spring and Summer remodeling season is one of the busiest times of year for exterior home improvement projects, making now an ideal time for homeowners to evaluate their roofing, gutters, siding, windows, and doors. By expanding its offerings, Top Notch Roofing Solutions aims to simplify exterior remodeling projects while helping homeowners improve both the appearance and functionality of their properties.

In addition to residential roof replacements and installations, the company continues to provide gutter and downspout installation and replacement services designed to improve drainage and help protect homes from water-related issues. The newly added services further support the company’s mission of offering complete exterior remodeling solutions tailored to homeowners’ needs and budgets. Follow them on Facebook to see projects they are working on or have completed for residents in the area. https://www.facebook.com/topnotchroofingsolutions/

Top Notch Roofing Solutions has earned a reputation throughout the area for dependable customer service, honest recommendations, and attention to detail on every project. The company’s expansion reflects its ongoing commitment to growing alongside the needs of local homeowners while continuing to deliver the quality service customers have come to expect.

Homeowners interested in learning more about the company’s expanded exterior remodeling services, scheduling an inspection, or requesting a quote can visit the company website or give them a call at (724) 500-3027.

About Top Notch Roofing Solutions

Top Notch Roofing Solutions is a Greensburg, PA-based roofing company and exterior remodeling service provider to homeowners throughout Westmoreland County and surrounding areas. The company specializes in roof replacements and installations, downspout and gutter services, and now offers siding, window, and door replacement and installation services. With a focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Top Notch Roofing Solutions helps homeowners protect and improve their properties with reliable exterior remodeling solutions.

Press Inquiries

Zach Blumling

info [at] tnroofingpgh.com

(724) 500-3027

https://topnotchroofingpgh.com

103 Trinity Ln

Greensburg, PA 15601