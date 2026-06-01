PHR Shareholder Alert: July 13, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Phreesia, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) during the period from May 8, 2025, through March 30, 2026, may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Phreesia shares declined approximately 27%, falling $3.03 per share to close at $8.38 on March 31, 2026, after the Company slashed its fiscal year 2027 revenue outlook from $545-$559 million to $510-$520 million. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 13, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and other fiduciaries that held PHR securities during the class period face particular obligations. Where portfolio losses stem from alleged securities fraud, fiduciary duty standards may require an affirmative evaluation of recovery options, including whether to seek lead plaintiff appointment. Failing to assess such claims could itself raise questions under applicable fiduciary frameworks.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

The lawsuit contends that Phreesia and certain officers disseminated materially misleading statements about fiscal 2027 revenue growth prospects while concealing deteriorating pharmaceutical marketing commitments in the Network Solutions segment. For institutional holders, the allegations present several considerations:

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios with PHR exposure should document their evaluation of the pending securities action and potential recovery

Lead plaintiff appointment gives institutional investors direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement terms, and counsel selection

Institutions with the largest documented losses during the class period are best positioned for court appointment under the PSLRA

Lead plaintiffs incur no out-of-pocket costs; counsel fees are paid from any recovery and must be approved by the court

Participation as an absent class member requires no action before the lead plaintiff deadline and preserves all recovery rights

Institutions serving as lead plaintiff may fulfill fiduciary obligations to beneficiaries by actively pursuing recoverable losses





Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The action alleges that between May 2025 and March 2026, management repeatedly characterized its Network Solutions revenue pipeline as healthy and growing, with visibility described as consistent with prior years. As pleaded, these representations inflated PHR shares, causing institutional purchasers to acquire or hold positions at prices that did not reflect the true state of pharmaceutical client spending commitments. The March 30, 2026, corrective disclosure erased approximately $3.03 per share in value in a single session.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs ensures that the interests of the entire class are represented by sophisticated parties with meaningful stakes in the outcome." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The securities action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, asserts claims under Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5, as well as Section 20(a) control person liability claims against individual defendants. The class period runs from May 8, 2025, through March 30, 2026.

Request a confidential portfolio loss review or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by July 13, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHR Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PHR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PHR stock or securities between May 8, 2025, and March 30, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the PHR lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 13, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before July 13, 2026, to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171