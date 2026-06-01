Aegis Treatment Centers Brings Addiction Treatment Directly to Amador and Calaveras County Residents with New Mobile Medication Vehicle

Manteca, CA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Treatment Centers, part of the Pinnacle Treatment Centers family of companies, announced today the launch of its second Mobile Medication Vehicle (MMV) in California. Built to bring opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment directly to the people who need it, the MMV is a fully outfitted mobile clinic that removes the barriers of distance and transportation. It began serving Amador and Calaveras county residents on June 1st, 2026, running Monday through Friday with two stops each day.

The vehicle runs the following route each weekday:





Stop 1 | 6:50 – 9:10AM: Amador County Health & Human Services (HHS),

Amador County Health & Human Services (HHS), Stop 2 | 10:20AM – 12:40PM: Calaveras County Health & Human Services (HHS)





Patients served by the MMV will have access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), including methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone®), as well as telehealth counseling, recovery support, and referrals to additional services when needed. Every visit is private and free of judgment, so people can get the help they need without stigma.

“Launching this vehicle in the Central Valley reflects something we believe deeply - that where you live should never determine whether you can get help,” said Rebecca Mitchell, Regional Vice President for Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “We wanted to close that gap for Amador and Calaveras counties, and now we can.”

The MMV is open to anyone in Amador and Calaveras counties, with a focus on reaching people who have had limited options due to transportation or geography. Medi‑Cal, Medicare, commercial insurance, and self‑pay are all accepted. “Recovery looks different for everyone, but one thing shouldn’t change: people deserve care that consistently shows up for them,” Mitchell added. “That’s exactly what this vehicle does for these communities. Our team put real heart into making this happen, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’re building here.”

How It Works





Walk‑ups & scheduled intakes : People can be assessed and admitted on-site and connected to ongoing care.

: People can be assessed and admitted on-site and connected to ongoing care. Medication on operating days : Consistent access to MOUD helps stabilize symptoms and support recovery.

: Consistent access to MOUD helps stabilize symptoms and support recovery. Counseling & recovery support: On‑site support with referrals to additional services as needed.





Additional Mobile Medication Vehicles are slated to open in Delano and Fresno in the coming weeks, joining the Pasadena vehicle that has already been up and running since earlier this year.

Launch-Day Media Availability

During launch week, Aegis will welcome media for tours of the MMV and conversations with program leaders. Reach out to coordinate a visit or schedule an interview:



Caroline Koberle

(916) 413‑1810

caroline.koberle@pinnacletreatment.com

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive substance abuse treatment services across multiple states. Established with a commitment to accessible and affordable care, Pinnacle offers a full range of addiction treatment services, including medically supervised withdrawal management, inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living with Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and other recovery support services. The organization integrates evidence-based practices and personalized care plans to address the unique needs of each individual. Pinnacle Treatment Centers is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting recovery and improve their quality of life through compassionate and professional support. For more information, visit www.pinnacletreatment.com.

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