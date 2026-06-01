AVAV Shareholder Alert: July 27, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in AeroVironment, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Shares declined approximately 15.77%, 17.42%, and 6.42% across after successive revelations that the U.S. Space Force was abandoning its single-vendor acquisition strategy in favor of multi-vendor, commercial off-the-shelf solutions and ultimately terminated its contract with AeroVironment.

The U.S. Space Force's Satellite Control Network comprises 19 fixed antennas across the globe, infrastructure a 2023 Government Accountability Office report described as "aging and difficult to maintain." AeroVironment staked its post-acquisition growth story on a $1.7 billion contract to modernize that network through its BADGER phased array antenna systems. Investors who purchased AVAV securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026 watched that story unravel across three corrective disclosures, with shares falling from pre-drop price of $392.86 to a low of $207.73 following a third corrective disclosure.

The Alleged Single-Vendor Contract Vulnerability

The lawsuit contends that AeroVironment's $4.1 billion acquisition of BlueHalo in May 2025 was premised in significant part on the value of the SCAR contract. BlueHalo had originally been awarded a $1.4 billion contract for the SCAR program, later increased to $1.7 billion. The bespoke, single-vendor nature of this arrangement meant AeroVironment's space segment growth depended on continued sole-source status with the Space Force.

According to the lawsuit, management knew it was working "shoulder to shoulder" with the customer yet failed to disclose that the Space Force was actively reassessing whether a single-vendor bespoke approach remained viable for modernizing the SCN.

How the SCAR Contract Risk Allegedly Affected Reported Financial Prospects

Approximately $1.5 billion of AeroVironment's $3 billion unfunded backlog was attributable to the SCAR program

The Company's space division recorded a $151.3 million goodwill impairment after a reevaluation triggered by the stop work order

The reevaluation reduced the acquisition-date value of the acquired space business by approximately 17%

Fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance was lowered from $1.95-$2.0 billion to $1.85-$1.95 billion

Third-quarter operating losses ballooned to $179.0 million from $3.1 million in the year-ago period

The Space Force ultimately terminated the contract for convenience, forcing AeroVironment to "recompete"

The Bespoke Solution Factor

The complaint alleges that the fundamental risk embedded in AeroVironment's SCAR position was structural. The BADGER system was a bespoke product designed to the Space Force's specifications under a single-vendor contract. When the customer shifted toward diversifying suppliers and adopting less costly commercial off-the-shelf solutions, AeroVironment's entire competitive position evaporated. The lawsuit contends management was aware of this vulnerability given its close communication with the Space Force yet continued to characterize SCAR as a locked-in growth engine.

"This case presents important questions about single-vendor contract disclosure obligations in the defense technology sector. When a company's growth narrative depends on the continuation of a sole-source government contract, investors deserve to know about material risks to that arrangement." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by July 27, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVAV Lawsuit

Q: What is the AVAV class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) alleging materially false and misleading statements between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026. Shares ultimately fell 6.24% when AeroVironment revealed it would need to recompete for the SCAR program.

Q: Who is eligible to join the AVAV investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased AVAV stock or securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AVAV investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my AVAV shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.