Hypercharge Named Co-Winner of Canada Growth Cup at Peterson Capital Canada Growth Conference 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge”), a leading EV charging operator, is pleased to announce that it was named co-winner of the Canada Growth Cup at the Peterson Capital Canada Growth Conference 2026, held May 28-30, 2026 in Montreal.

Hypercharge and Volatus Aerospace Inc. shared the Canada Growth Cup at the May 2026 event, earning top recognition from a field of 14 presenting companies following a vote by more than 65 investment advisors, fund managers and family office CEOs in attendance, each of whom selected the one company they believed represented the most compelling growth opportunity and investment story presented during the event. The recognition follows Hypercharge's recent acquisition of Eddie from AXSO, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, which added more than 2,700 ports to the network overnight and positioned the Company as one of Canada's largest EV charging operators.

“Hypercharge is proud to receive this recognition from one of Canada's most respected groups of capital markets professionals,” said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. “This reflects the momentum behind our network: a national footprint, a clear growth strategy, and the confidence of Canada's capital markets community. As we enter the second half of 2026, we are executing with purpose, advancing an active M&A pipeline, and building toward profitability and continued network expansion.”

“Interest in Canadian growth stories has never been higher, and our Peterson Capital network continues to grow as we highlight unique companies that need support getting their stories out there,” said Greg Stumph, CEO of Peterson Capital. “This was clearly reinforced as we crowned a new co-champion in 2026, Hypercharge, who alongside Volatus Aerospace, had the most audience votes for best presenting company. Hypercharge was one of the smallest in terms of market cap we featured this year, but they drew some of the highest attendance on Friday afternoon with a highly captivated audience.”

The Peterson Capital Canada Growth Conference brings together growth-oriented public companies with investment advisors, fund managers, family office executives, and other capital markets participants. The 2026 conference marked the fourth Canada Growth Conference since its launch in 2022.

Investors interested in learning more about Hypercharge are encouraged to visit the Company's investor relations page at https://hypercharge.com/investors or reach out directly to the team.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com | +1 (888) 320-2633

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s growth strategy, market opportunity, active M&A pipeline, plans for continued network expansion, path toward profitability, and anticipated activities in the second half of 2026. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “could”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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