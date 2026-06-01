Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 26, 2026 in SES AI Corporation Lawsuit - SES

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) to contact the firm. Those who purchased SES securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

SES shares lost $0.63 per share, falling 36.8% to close at $1.08 on March 5, 2026, after 2026 revenue guidance of $30 million to $35 million came in far below the $51.67 million analysts expected. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 26, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

The securities action contends that SES AI's leadership was aware of fundamental problems with the company's announced business partnerships and revenue sources well before shareholders learned the truth. As early as January 2025, the company announced an MOU with AISPEX targeting up to $45 million in revenue, yet AISPEX allegedly lacked meaningful crypto mining operations in Texas. The lawsuit maintains that management knew Hisun's purported U.S. manufacturing facility was undeveloped land, and that Data Blanket's "significant purchase order" was never fulfilled.

The Red Flags That Emerged

A December 9, 2025 short-seller report surfaced evidence that allegedly had been available to insiders throughout the Class Period:

AISPEX's purported Texas headquarters was a "ramshackle building" displaying a different company's name, with no evidence of crypto mining operations

Hisun's planned 200,000-square-foot Texas manufacturing site remained undeveloped swampland with no building permits filed, and its only U.S. corporate address was a residential home

A former employee stated that Molecular Universe subscriptions were allegedly tied to circular equipment purchases, not genuine demand

Remaining performance obligations collapsed 92% in a single quarter, suggesting OEM partners had disengaged

The company's Chief Science Officer sold 500,000 shares for over $1 million in proceeds across two transactions in November 2025 and January 2026





Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

At the January 2026 Needham Growth Conference, SES AI's leadership touted "exciting competitive advantage" in energy storage and materials while allegedly concealing that logistics constraints were already undermining Q4 2025 shipments. The action alleges that $1.5 million in revenue was pushed to 2026 due to these constraints, a fact disclosed only during the March 4, 2026 earnings call. The gap between internal knowledge and public optimism is at the center of the securities claims.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. Shareholders deserve to understand why red flags visible to short sellers were not addressed in company disclosures months earlier," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

What Investors Were Not Told

The complaint charges that while SES AI promoted phantom deals and circular revenue arrangements, shareholders were deprived of critical information: that key business partners lacked operational capacity, that the Molecular Universe platform's revenue was allegedly manufactured through reciprocal transactions, and that material logistics failures were eroding the company's near-term financial outlook.

Act now to protect your rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by June 26, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SES Lawsuit

Q: When did SES AI Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 29, 2025 to March 4, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures that caused significant stock decline, including a December 2025 short-seller report and the March 2026 earnings call.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SES lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges SES AI made materially false or misleading statements regarding the legitimacy of business partnerships with AISPEX, Hisun, and Data Blanket, the revenue integrity of its Molecular Universe platform, and the existence of logistics constraints that impacted Q4 2025 results. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do SES investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SES shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.