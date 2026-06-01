SRAD UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Sportradar Group AG Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

SRAD shares collapsed from $16.84 to $13.04 on April 22, 2026, a loss of $3.80 per share (22.6%), after two independent research firms published reports alleging Sportradar knowingly partnered with illegal gambling operators worldwide. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 17, 2026.

The April 22 Market Reaction and What Triggered It

The sell-off was immediate and severe. Before markets opened on April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research each published separate investigative reports concluding that Sportradar had deliberately built revenue streams through black-market gambling operators across Asia, Russia, and Turkey. The filing states that these revelations directly contradicted management's repeated assurances of strict compliance and ethical operations. Investors repriced SRAD shares by more than a fifth of their value in a single trading session.

The Scale of Alleged Illegal Market Penetration

The market's reaction reflected the breadth of the allegations:

Callisto identified over 270 platforms, more than a third of Sportradar's claimed 800 clients, allegedly operating illegally in regulated or prohibited markets

Muddy Waters described Sportradar sales executives at an industry convention walking undercover investigators through product offerings for illegal markets including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and China

A Sportradar sales executive allegedly offered to introduce investigators to the Yabo Group, described as China's largest illegal operator with documented ties to human trafficking operations

Former Sportradar employees told Callisto that 1xBet, one of the Company's top ten clients, was "likely to be the world's largest illegal gambling operator by revenue"

Callisto reported sharing its findings with multiple regulators in North America and Europe, three of which had already commenced reviews

Muddy Waters concluded the Company "intentionally combines a 'check-the-box' KYC review with a 'see nothing, know nothing' approach to illegal markets"

Why the Market Moved So Sharply

Throughout the Class Period, the lawsuit contends, Sportradar positioned itself as the integrity backbone of the global sports betting industry. Management described a "four-level process" for vetting clients and likened the Company to "the SEC or the FBI" for gambling. The gap between those representations and what the reports revealed on April 22 created a sudden, material repricing as the market absorbed the possibility that a significant share of Sportradar's revenue derived from operators the Company was supposed to be policing.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The speed and magnitude of SRAD's decline on April 22 reflects just how far the Company's public image had diverged from its alleged operational reality," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

See if you can recover losses from SRAD's market decline or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SRAD Lawsuit

Q: How much did SRAD stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 22.6%, a decline of $3.80 per share, after Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research published reports alleging Sportradar knowingly facilitated illegal gambling operations worldwide. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Sportradar allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 7, 2024, to April 21, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through the publication of two independent investigative reports on April 22, 2026, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: What do SRAD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SRAD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What court was the SRAD class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before July 17, 2026, ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171