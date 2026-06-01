Toll Brothers Announces Saltgrass at Heron Bay Now Open in Parkland, Florida

PARKLAND, Fla., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Saltgrass at Heron Bay, is now open in Parkland, Florida. Conveniently located in Broward County, this community offers 52 luxurious homes with expansive home sites and access to an array of resort-style amenities. The community is located at 11773 NW 70th Place in Parkland and is now open by appointment.

Saltgrass at Heron Bay features stunning home designs ranging from approximately 2,632 to over 4,000 square feet, with 3- to 4-car garages and thoughtfully designed open-concept living spaces. Priced from $1.3 million, the home designs feature gourmet kitchens, spacious yards with covered lanais, and options to personalize each residence. Home shoppers will enjoy oversized home sites that provide ample space for outdoor living in the heart of Southeast Florida.





"Saltgrass at Heron Bay offers a unique opportunity to live in a vibrant community that combines luxury living with unmatched amenities," said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. "This community truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative design."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents of Saltgrass at Heron Bay will enjoy access to a wide variety of master plan amenities, including two newly renovated clubhouses, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness centers, sports courts, playgrounds, and walking trails. The community is located within the top-rated Broward County School District and is just minutes from public beaches, shopping, dining, parks, and major commuter routes.

For more information about Saltgrass at Heron Bay or other Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call 855-776-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)