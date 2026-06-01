CALX Shareholder Alert: Calix, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) to contact the firm. Those who purchased CALX securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Calix shares fell $6.93 per share, a decline of 13.98%, closing at $42.65 on April 22, 2026, after the Company revealed that its record gross margins had been temporarily sustained by a dwindling supply of pre-purchased memory components. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 27, 2026.

January 28, 2026: The Record Margin Announcement

The Class Period opens with Calix issuing a press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results. The Company touted record revenue of $272 million, annual revenue of $1 billion, and a non-GAAP gross margin record of 58%, described as the eighth consecutive quarter of margin improvement. No disclosure was made regarding the role of pre-purchased, lower-cost memory components in sustaining that margin trajectory, the lawsuit contends.

February 20, 2026: The 10-K Filing and Class Period Price Peak

Calix filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC, affirming previously reported financials. The filing included generic risk factor language about third-party vendor dependencies and historical gross margin fluctuations but allegedly omitted any specific disclosure that advanced memory purchases were actively shielding margins from rising market costs. On this date, CALX shares closed at a Class Period high of $55.61.

April 21, 2026: The Corrective Disclosure

After the market closed, Calix reported Q1 2026 results revealing non-GAAP gross margin of 57.2%, down 80 basis points sequentially, and issued Q2 2026 guidance of 55.8% at the midpoint, a further 140 basis point decline. The filing stated the decline was "primarily due the increase in memory component costs." On the earnings call, it was admitted that advanced purchasing "has run its course, and we now face market prices."

The Escalation Pattern Alleged by the Securities Action

On January 28, 2026, the Company celebrated eight consecutive quarters of margin improvement without disclosing the temporary procurement advantage allegedly sustaining those results

By February 20, 2026, the 10-K filing allegedly relied on boilerplate risk language rather than disclosing that lower-cost memory inventory was being depleted

Between January and April 2026, the advanced supply of cheaper memory components was allegedly running out while the Company continued to project confidence

On April 21, 2026, the full scope of margin pressure was disclosed for the first time, triggering a 13.98% stock decline the following trading day

The timeline demonstrates an alleged pattern where specific, material margin risks were known internally but withheld from public investors throughout the Class Period

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises important questions about the gap between when margin headwinds were known internally and when they were communicated to investors," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by July 27, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CALX Lawsuit

Q: When did Calix allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 28, 2026 to April 21, 2026. During this window, Calix allegedly made materially misleading statements about its gross margin trajectory while concealing that record margins were temporarily sustained by pre-purchased memory components at below-market prices. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 21, 2026, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: How much did CALX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 13.98%, a decline of $6.93 per share, after Calix disclosed that its advanced supply of lower-cost memory components had been exhausted and the Company now faced higher market prices. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do CALX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CALX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171