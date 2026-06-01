CVLT UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Commvault Systems, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Commvault securities between April 29, 2025, and January 26, 2026. YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Commvault shares fell $40.23 per share in a single trading session, a decline exceeding 31%, after the Company reported net new ARR of just $39 million against a $45 million target. Investors have until July 17, 2026, to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Data Protection Company Generates Recurring Revenue

A subscription software business depends on converting new customer contracts into predictable annual recurring revenue. At Commvault, ARR is calculated by dividing total contract value by contract duration. This formula means that the composition of sales, specifically whether a customer purchases a SaaS subscription or a term software license, directly determines how much ARR each deal contributes. SaaS customers land at average selling prices two to three times lower than term license customers, the lawsuit contends. Longer-duration term deals further dilute ARR by spreading total contract value across more years.

Sales Linearity and the Quarter-End Compression Problem

The filing states that over 60% of Commvault's deals closed in the final weeks of the third fiscal quarter of 2026. This back-loaded sales pattern allegedly made it impossible for management to accurately forecast net new ARR composition when it raised guidance to $45 million. As set forth in the complaint, this extreme concentration of deal closings at quarter-end meant that the product mix between SaaS and term licenses was uncertain until the very last days of the reporting period, yet management had already committed to elevated ARR targets without accounting for this variability.

Alleged Product Mix Impact by the Numbers

70% of Q3 2026 net new ARR allegedly came from SaaS deals, up from 61% the prior quarter

SaaS customers land at ASPs two to three times smaller than term software license customers

New logo term license deals carried longer durations of approximately three to four years versus one to two years for cross-sell deals, further compressing ARR per contract

Management raised net new ARR guidance from $40 million to $45 million in October 2025 despite these known compositional dynamics

The actual $39 million result fell short of even the original $40 million baseline

Price concessions of approximately 2% to 5% on longer-duration new logo term deals added additional downward pressure on reported ARR

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about how deal composition and sales timing would affect the Company's ability to meet its own ARR targets," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The action contends that management possessed internal data on pipeline composition and deal-closing patterns that would have revealed the $45 million target was unrealistic given the accelerating SaaS mix shift. Despite this, guidance was raised rather than tempered, allegedly inflating Commvault's stock price throughout the Class Period.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CVLT Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the CVLT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CVLT stock or securities between April 29, 2025, and January 26, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did CVLT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 31%, a decline of $40.23 per share, after the Company disclosed that Q3 2026 net new ARR of $39 million missed the $45 million guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is the CVLT lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 17, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do CVLT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my CVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171