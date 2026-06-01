Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors holding Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares watched up to 46% of their investment disappear on May 26, 2026, after the Company cut its FY-2026 revenue guidance by $135 million to $145 million following the termination of a major customer contract. Shareholders who lost money on VRRM are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On May 6, 2026, CFO Craig Conti reaffirmed all FY-2026 guidance measures, including total revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. On the same call, CEO David Roberts described negotiations with a customer representing over 10% of revenue as "ongoing and constructive." Twenty days later, on May 26, 2026, the Company disclosed that the customer had terminated its contract and revised revenue guidance downward to a range of $985 million to $995 million -- a reduction of approximately 13% from the midpoint of prior guidance.

The market reaction was immediate, with VRRM shares fell approximately 45-46% on May 26, 2026. The gap between the reaffirmed guidance on May 6 and the revised figures disclosed May 26 represented up to $145 million in revenue the Company had told investors to expect less than three weeks earlier.

If you purchased Verra Mobility shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and litigation. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the VRRM investigation? A: Investors who purchased VRRM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did VRRM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 45-46% on May 26, 2026, after the Company disclosed the termination of a major customer contract and slashed full-year revenue guidance by up to $145 million.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements regarding the status of a major customer contract renewal and the reliability of its full-year revenue guidance. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VRRM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought VRRM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171