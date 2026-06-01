ZTS Shareholder Alert: Zoetis Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Zoetis Inc.'s (NYSE: ZTS) risk disclosures in connection with a securities class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate disclosures. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Zoetis shares fell from a pre-revelatory share price of $151.81 to $87.31 following four corrective disclosures between August 2025 and May 2026 revealed that specific, concrete risks the Company allegedly already knew about had never been adequately communicated to investors. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 27, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Zoetis' SEC filings contained standard risk factor language acknowledging that competition could affect product sales and that regulatory actions could impact marketed products. The Company also disclosed the FDA's December 2024 "Dear Veterinarian" letter in general terms and referenced a subsequent label update for Librela warning of neurological and mobility-related events.

However, the complaint challenges whether these disclosures told investors what Zoetis actually knew. According to the action, the Company's boilerplate risk factors described theoretical possibilities while management was allegedly confronting real, measurable erosion across three product franchises simultaneously.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The securities action contends that Zoetis' disclosures omitted critical specifics:

Veterinarian prescription intent for Librela was declining materially following FDA safety warnings about seizures, paresis, and death in treated dogs, yet management publicly claimed satisfaction levels remained "very strong"

Simparica Trio was experiencing concrete market share losses to Elanco's lower-priced Credelio Quattro, which offered broader parasite coverage, while management claimed Trio had "not experienced year-over-year patient share loss"

Apoquel and Cytopoint were losing substantial share to Elanco's Zenrelia, marketed as comparable or superior at a lower price point, while management insisted competitors achieved only "very limited impact"

Declining patient volume in veterinary clinics was amplifying share losses in dermatology, a trend management did not acknowledge until May 2026

Regulatory Reality

The FDA's December 2024 letter described severe adverse neurological events including seizures and deaths in dogs treated with Librela. Rather than disclosing how this letter was concretely affecting veterinarian prescribing behavior, the complaint alleges management characterized the letter as "terribly helpful" and claimed it was "consistent with what we've been telling them." As alleged, management's public characterization contradicted what was actually happening at the clinic level.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The complaint challenges the adequacy of Zoetis' risk disclosures on the basis that generic language about potential competition and regulatory risk cannot substitute for disclosing known, specific problems already eroding sales performance. The action maintains that when management possessed concrete evidence of weakening veterinarian adoption, accelerating market share losses, and declining patient volume, continuing to issue reassuring public statements while relying on boilerplate risk factors was materially misleading.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The complaint raises important questions about whether Zoetis' disclosures gave investors an accurate picture of the challenges management was already confronting," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 27, 2026

Speak with an attorney about whether Zoetis' disclosures were adequate or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Lawsuit

Q: When did Zoetis allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges Zoetis made materially false or misleading statements about the strength of its Companion Animal product portfolio while concealing safety concerns, competitive losses, and declining veterinarian confidence.

Q: What specific misstatements does the ZTS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Zoetis made materially false or misleading statements regarding the competitive strength, veterinarian adoption, and growth sustainability of its flagship Companion Animal products, including Librela, Simparica Trio, Apoquel, and Cytopoint. When the true state of these products was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before July 27, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171