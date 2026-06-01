SBM Offshore and Solstad Offshore in partnership for a new installation vessel

Amsterdam, June 1, 2026

SBM Offshore and Solstad Offshore have formed a joint venture, which has entered into a Letter of Intent with a selected shipyard to order a new-build next-generation multi-purpose deepwater installation and construction vessel. The new vessel is targeted for delivery in the first half of 2029.

The new vessel will support the installation of ocean infrastructure, including FPSOs, and reflects the Company’s ambition that ocean infrastructure will contribute to drive a sustainable blue economy.

The new installation vessel builds on the operational success of Normand Installer and the existing partnership combining SBM Offshore’s installation expertise with Solstad Offshore’s track-record of offshore support vessel operations. The vessel features an optimized design to install ocean infrastructure in shallow and deepwater.

Furthermore, a new vessel will enable us to maintain our full lifecycle EPCIO offering and create additional competitive advantages through improved delivery reliability and the integration of more offshore installation work scopes. This will in turn reduce execution risk for our clients and improve predictability of our EPCIO schedule and cost.

The new vessel will be owned by a joint venture company in which SBM Offshore holds a 49.9% interest and Solstad Offshore holds a 50.1% interest. Solstad Shipping will act as ship manager, while SBM Offshore will charter the vessel for its own projects. When not required for SBM Offshore installation projects, the joint venture may charter the vessel to third parties.



Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is a global leader in deepwater ocean infrastructure, delivering floating production solutions across the full asset lifecycle—from design and construction to installation and operation. Supported by a global team of more than 8,000 professionals, the Company operates a long-term, asset-backed business model that delivers high-availability assets and predictable cash flows. SBM Offshore combines engineering expertise, operational reliability, and selective innovation to support safe, efficient, and lower-carbon energy production, while extending its capabilities into new opportunities across the blue economy.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar Date Year Half Year 2026 Earnings August 6 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update November 12 2026 Full Year 2026 Earnings February 18 2027 Annual General Meeting April 7 2027 First Quarter 2027 Trading Update May 5 2027

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties

Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +31 (0)20 236 32 36 E-mail: wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu

Head of External Relations

Phone: +31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584 E-mail: giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views, expectations and various assumptions regarding the financial and non-financial position of SBM Offshore N.V., anticipated developments and other factors, and involve known and unknown risks, dependencies and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and / or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impacts, Risks and Opportunities’ section of the 2025 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore N.V. does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Data underpinning certain disclosures – particularly sustainability-related - may be subject to inherent limitations. These limitations include but are not limited to reliance on third party data providers whose data quality, completeness and integrity may differ; the use of estimates and assumptions where actual data is unavailable or incomplete; and dependencies on value chain partners for timely and accurate information provision. Methodologies, standards and regulatory requirements for measuring and reporting information—especially sustainability related information—continue to evolve. As a result, our measurement approaches and reported figures may be refined over time as more accurate, granular or standardised data becomes available. Accordingly, all data, and emissions data in particular, should be interpreted in light of these limitations and the ongoing maturation of sustainability reporting practices across our value chain.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in 2025 Annual Report, available on our website Annual Reports - SBM Offshore.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release “SBM Offshore” and “SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, “Fast4Ward®”, and “F4W®” and “Imodco®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment