Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B shares and associated securities by managerial staff

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions by managerial staff:

The Board of Directors has previously granted share options and performance shares in ALK-Abelló A/S, re. company release no. 08/2023 of 31 March 2023.

The final allocation of share options related to the sign-on plan 2023 (retention plan) for Claus Steensen Sølje has taken place as stated in the attached PDF file.

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