Welcome to Wisconsin: June Dairy Month Brings Nearly 80 Family-Friendly Events Across the State

MADISON, Wis., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June Dairy Month returns to Wisconsin with nearly 80 dairy breakfasts, farm tours and community celebrations taking place across the state, giving families and visitors a chance to experience America's Dairyland firsthand.

From farm-fresh breakfasts and dairy farm tours to meeting local farmers and learning where dairy products come from, June Dairy Month events offer something for everyone. Hands-on exhibits, educational experiences and a closer look at dairy farming connect visitors with the people behind Wisconsin dairy.

Whether a lifelong Wisconsinite or visiting America's Dairyland for the first time, June Dairy Month celebrations provide a unique opportunity to experience the traditions, innovation and community spirit that make Wisconsin the nation's dairy leader.

A statewide event calendar featuring dairy breakfasts, farm tours and community celebrations is available at WisconsinDairy.org.

“June Dairy Month is one of the best times of the year to experience Wisconsin dairy,” said Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “These events give families an opportunity to visit local farms, meet dairy farmers, enjoy great food and learn more about the care, commitment and innovation that go into producing the dairy products they enjoy every day.”

Wisconsin's iconic dairy breakfasts remain at the center of the celebration, bringing communities together over pancakes, ice cream, cheese and other locally produced dairy favorites. More than 200,000 visitors are expected to attend events throughout June, creating connections with Wisconsin dairy farm families and the communities they help sustain.

June Dairy Month also highlights the families behind Wisconsin dairy. In Wisconsin, 99% of dairy farms are family-owned, with many passed down through generations and others built by first-generation farmers. Visitors can learn how dairy farmers care for their animals, invest in their communities and produce award-winning dairy products enjoyed around the world.

With an economic impact of $52.8 billion and support for more than 120,000 jobs, Wisconsin's dairy industry continues to strengthen communities across the state. June Dairy Month celebrates not only the industry's economic contributions, but also the families, traditions and shared experiences that have made dairy part of Wisconsin's identity for generations.

To learn more about June Dairy Month events happening across Wisconsin and find a celebration near you, visit WisconsinDairy.org.

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About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization funded entirely by Wisconsin's dairy farmers. Founded in 1983, DFW's mission is to develop markets for Wisconsin's dairy products and support the state's dairy industry. DFW is committed to promoting the economic, environmental, and social sustainability of Wisconsin's dairy farms and ensuring the continued success of the dairy industry in the state.

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