Air Canada Releases Accessibility Plan 2026–2029

Highlights ongoing work, commitments and continued advancement in reducing barriers in travel and employment for persons with disabilities

MONTRÉAL, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today published its Accessibility Plan 2026–2029, outlining the airline’s progress since its inaugural 2023 plan along with its future-focused three-year plan to continually reduce barriers in travel and employment for persons with disabilities.





Air Canada’s Accessibility Plan details objectives, ongoing work and progress in improving accessibility at the airline across the focus areas of the Accessible Canada Act. Guided by research and consultations with experts, travellers and employees, the plan outlines 157 customer and employee accessibility initiatives.

“Air Canada is committed to championing accessibility in the travel industry by designing our products, services and employment practices so more people can access the services and opportunities we offer. We have made significant progress over the past three years, which has been possible in great part through establishing constructive relationships with national disability organizations, undertaking customer and employee focus groups and creating a robust accessibility advisory committee to pair expert insight with customer and employee experience.” said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

“We further created a Diverse Abilities Employee Resource Group to ensure employees with disabilities help shape how we remove barriers and design a more accessible workplace. We recognize existing barriers are complex and substantial, but we are determined to continue the important work of strengthening and advancing safe, dignified travel and an inclusive employment experience for people with disabilities,” continued Mr. Rousseau.

“Building on the foundation of our inaugural 2023 plan, our 2026–2029 plan identifies near- and long-term commitments with clear, actionable commitments to identify, prevent and remove barriers over the next three years. Our priorities reflect what we heard from people with disabilities and where we can make the greatest impact,” stated Kerianne Wilson, Director, Customer Accessibility at Air Canada.

“By bringing lived experience into our decision-making, the Diverse Abilities Employee Resource Group is strengthening our ability to build inclusive policies, improve supports and foster greater trust and belonging. Ultimately, it’s helping us create an environment where every employee feels empowered to contribute fully and thrive,” said Christianna Scott, Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion & Employee Accessibility at Air Canada.

“Accessibility isn’t just about ramps and washrooms. It’s about ensuring every person can participate fully in their community with true independence and freedom,” said Meghan Hines, Chair of Air Canada’s Accessibility Advisory Committee. “When we design for everyone, we build places where people don’t just get access, they get to belong.”

Highlights of Air Canada’s 2026–2029 Accessibility Plan include:

Improving the experience for customers who use power wheelchairs, such as flight options and automations, complemented by digital tracking and notifications.

Collaborating with our partners to drive change across the flight experience, including the Accessibility Advisory Committee, airports, Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, aircraft and mobility aid manufacturers and other airlines.

Improving the availability and quality of accessibility equipment, including passenger lifts, slings and aisle chairs.

Improving boarding, deplaning and transfer support, including at smaller airports.

Expanding mandatory, recurrent accessibility training grounded in lived experience.

Improving recruitment, hiring and internships to increase employment of people with disabilities.

Streamlining and automating workplace accommodation processes.

Improving accessibility of office spaces, lounges and aircraft interiors.

Embedding accessibility into digital systems, apps, websites and internal tools.

Integrating accessibility requirements into procurement, vendors and supplier contracts.





Read Air Canada’s Accessibility Plan 2026–2029

Learn more about our Accessibility services and initiatives

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance®, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada.

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