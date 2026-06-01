Milton Hydro Strengthens Strategic Leadership with Appointment of Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Innovation

MILTON, Ontario, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) advances its strategic and digital transformation agenda with the appointment of Bhojnarine (“Ram”) Ramcharan, P.Eng., M.Eng., PMP, as Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Innovation, effective June 22, 2026.

Ramcharan will lead the development and execution of corporate strategy, with a mandate to drive enterprise transformation, enhance organizational performance, and deliver increased value to customers, employees, and the shareholder.

“Ram brings a proven ability to translate strategy into action,” said Troy Hare, President and CEO. “His extensive experience leading complex transformation initiatives and his forward-looking approach to digital innovation will ensure that Milton Hydro remains agile, resilient, and focused on delivering exceptional service as we prepare for continued community growth and electrification.”

Ramcharan recently served as Vice President, Operations and Transformation at Comnet. In that capacity, he worked closely with the CEO to advance enterprise-wide transformation initiatives, strengthen supply chain performance, and drive operational excellence. He is widely recognized for building leadership capability and fostering a culture of continuous improvement aligned with strategic priorities.

Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at Spire Global and Rockwell Automation, leading large-scale strategic programs, global supply chain innovation, and enterprise transformation initiatives.

Ramcharan’s addition to Milton Hydro’s executive leadership team comes at a pivotal time, as the organization continues to invest in innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric service delivery.

About Milton Hydro:



Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 45,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and our surrounding service area. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the ‘electrification of everything’ to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sara Penny

Manager, Communications

Milton Hydro Distribution Inc.

200 Chisholm Drive

Milton, Ontario, L9T 3G9

Mobile: (289) 971-1087

Email: pennys@miltonhydro.com

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