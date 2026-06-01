Sonoco Releases Corporate Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress and Award-Winning Products

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), one of the world’s largest sustainable packaging leaders, has released its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, marking considerable progress on long-term renewable energy projects and newly consolidated sustainable businesses.

In 2025, the Company completed its significant transformation and today has built award-winning, global market-leading franchises in both metal and paper packaging across industrial markets. Today, Sonoco ranks in the top one-third of companies across all industries for environment, ethics, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement.

“Our benchmark for sustainable success is not just a target; we believe it is our duty and our promise to provide accurate, transparent reporting on what matters most,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco President and CEO. “Our annual Corporate Sustainability Report reflects that commitment.”

The report highlights Sonoco products and its customers who jointly received three honors at the 2025 Environmental Packaging Awards. Sonoco was also named one of America’s Climate Leaders by USA Today and again recognized as one of Americas Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

In total, 17 energy efficiency and renewable energy projects across the globe last year reduced emissions by ~15,000 metric tons of CO₂e, such as solar panel installations, regenerative brake technology, and upgrading air compressor systems. These efforts support Sonoco’s pledge to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 25% by 2030 from the 2020 base year and Scope 3 by 13.5% from a 2019 baseline.

“Through targeted investments, operational efficiency and manufacturing innovation, we continue to make measurable progress against our sustainability goals,” said Scott Byrne, Sonoco Vice President of Global Sustainability and Industry Affairs. “As our business evolves with our future in focus, we’ll continue to advance initiatives that reduce environmental impact and support long-term value creation.”

Additional highlights included in the report involve recycling infrastructure and water stewardship initiatives across global operations. In 2025, the Company continued expanding recyclable paper-based packaging solutions, advancing material recovery efforts through its global recycling operations and through water reduction initiatives at paper mills, optimizing processes and investing in wastewater treatment improvements.

Download a copy of the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report at https://www.sonoco.com/susta i nability/reports .

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. The Company had net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America’s Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek and by USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com

Contact: Roger Schrum 843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com



