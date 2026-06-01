Merlin, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merlin, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRLN), an aerospace and defense technology company building the operating system of record for autonomous flight, today announced its management is scheduled to participate in three investor conferences in June.

Upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Defense Tech Summit, June 4 th (Virtual)

(Virtual) ROTH Capital Partners 16 th Annual London Conference, June 16 th -18 th , London UK

Annual London Conference, June 16 -18 , London UK Maxim Group Defense Tech Conference June 25th (Virtual)





For additional information or to schedule attendance or meetings at any of these events, investors should contact their representative at the respective host company.

About Merlin

Merlin is an aerospace and defense technology company building the operating system of record for autonomous flight. Through a first-principles approach, the company is redefining what’s possible across aviation, aerospace, and defense with the goal of delivering full-stack autonomy for any aircraft, military or civilian, from takeoff to touchdown. The Merlin Pilot system powers a growing range of aircraft and mission profiles, proven through hundreds of autonomous flights from test facilities across the globe. With $100M+ total in IDIQ contract ceiling value under its C-130J autonomy program with USSOCOM, Merlin is advancing American leadership in autonomous aviation by helping to solve national security challenges through safe, reliable autonomy. To learn more, visit www.merlinlabs.com or follow us on X @merlinaero.

Contacts

Investor Relations: investor.relations@merlinlabs.com

Media: media@merlinlabs.com