Resmed Completes Acquisition of Noctrix Health, Expanding Clinical Sleep Health Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing and care delivered in the home, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Noctrix Health, Inc., a medical device company developing clinically validated wearable therapeutics for chronic neurological disorders.

The acquisition expands Resmed’s clinical sleep health portfolio into an adjacent area of significant unmet need — the treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), the third most prevalent sleep disorder.1,2 For Noctrix Health, joining Resmed brings an opportunity to scale its innovation, expand patient access, and accelerate impact for providers, patients and health systems.

Noctrix’s Nidra® Tonic Motor Activation (TOMAC) Therapy is an FDA De Novo classified, non-invasive, non-pharmacologic treatment designed to reduce symptoms of moderate-to-severe RLS and improve sleep quality in adults who have not found sufficient relief with drug therapy.3,4 For many patients, this therapy can deliver meaningful improvement in daily life and overall sleep health. 5

Noctrix has rapidly built a strong foundation of clinical validation for its breakthrough therapy, including 10 peer-reviewed publications and inclusion in the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of RLS — notable achievements that reflect both scientific validation and growing clinical adoption.

“Our acquisition of Noctrix Health marks an important step forward in advancing our 2030 strategy and expanding our clinical sleep health portfolio,” said Mick Farrell, Chairman and CEO of Resmed. “We are excited to welcome the Noctrix team to Resmed and scale solutions that improve lives through better sleep and home health technologies.”

Resmed plans to integrate Noctrix’s technology into its portfolio of connected devices and digital health solutions to help expand access, improve care pathways and enhance patient outcomes over time.

“Since founding Noctrix, our mission has been to deliver innovative, non-pharmacologic solutions for people living with RLS who have limited treatment options,” said Shri Raghunathan, President and CEO of Noctrix Health. “Joining Resmed will help us advance that mission, enabling us to expand access to TOMAC therapy and reach more patients with a clinically validated solution that can help meaningfully improve sleep and quality of life.”

Completion of Acquisition

Resmed’s acquisition of Noctrix Health, Inc. was previously announced on April 30, 2026, during Resmed’s Q3 FY26 earnings call. Upon completion of the acquisition today, Noctrix became a wholly owned subsidiary within the Resmed group.

About Resmed

Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

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1 McArdle N, et al. Prevalence of common sleep disorders in a middle-aged community sample. J Clin Sleep Med. 2022;18:1503–1514. (Identifies insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, and RLS as among the most common sleep disorders).

2 Winkelman JW, Wipper B. Restless Legs Syndrome: A Review. JAMA. 2026;335(8):703–714. (~8% of adults report RLS symptoms; associated with sleep disturbance and reduced quality of life).

3 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. De Novo Classification Request: NTX100 Tonic Motor Activation System (DEN220059). 2023. (Device indicated to reduce symptoms of moderate-to-severe RLS and improve sleep quality in adults refractory to medications).

4 Ryschon AM, et al. Cost-Effectiveness of Tonic Motor Activation Therapy for RLS. Neurology and Therapy. 2023. (Identifies TOMAC as a nonpharmacologic treatment for medication-refractory RLS).

5 Winkelman JW, Wipper B. Restless Legs Syndrome: A Review. JAMA. 2026;335(8):703–714. (~8% of adults report RLS symptoms; associated with sleep disturbance and reduced quality of life).