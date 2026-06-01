UroGen Pharma to Present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that management will present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference to take place on June 8-10, 2026.

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date / Time: June 10, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings Location: Miami Beach, FL Webcast Link: here



The webcast from the conference will also be available on UroGen’s corporate website, under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product is approved to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, and our second product is approved for adult patients with recurrent LG-IR-NMIBC. Both products are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on X, @UroGenPharma.

INVESTORS:

Vincent Perrone

Senior Director, Investor Relations

vincent.perrone@urogen.com

609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA:

Cindy Romano

Director, Corporate Communications

cindy.romano@urogen.com

609-460-3566 ext. 1083