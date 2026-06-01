California Water Service Earns G480 Platinum Certification for Water-Use Efficiency, Conservation Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recognition that reinforces its leadership in sustainability and water-use efficiency, California Water Service (Cal Water) has earned Platinum Certification with the G480 standard from the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) for water conservation and efficiency program operation and management. The platinum certification is the highest status a water utility can achieve for compliance with the G480 standard, established by the American Water Works Association.

The G480 framework outlines the key components of an effective water conservation and water-use efficiency program. It covers utility efforts to improve water use in terms of both supply—through planning and distribution system management, and demand—through strategies such as billing and customer education. Programs that meet this standard are able to benefit all water users and serve as a benchmark for developing and evaluating utility conservation efforts. Platinum certification verifies that a utility’s water conservation program meets 100 percent of the compliance requirements outlined in the voluntary standard. Cal Water is the first utility to earn the platinum certification under the newly updated standard, labeled G480-25.

“As a 100-year-old company, our long-term success has been grounded in our commitment to responsible long-term planning, high-quality service, care for our communities, and stewardship of our limited natural resources,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “From our urban water supply planning and stringent water loss control measures to our customer conservation incentive programs, our data-driven sustainability efforts will help keep our communities thriving into our next century.”

“We are pleased to be recognized by AWE with the G480 Platinum Certification as a testament to our robust, industry-leading program,” Kropelnicki said of the designation presented to Cal Water representatives at the CalWEP Peer-to-Peer conference held last week.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2.1 million people statewide through 500,000 service connections. Cal Water’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility, commemorating a century of service this year, has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434