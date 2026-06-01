AFCEA International Announces New Vice Chair and Board Leadership Appointments

Baltimore, Maryland, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International today announced the appointment of a new vice chair to its Board of Directors, along with newly appointed members of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

Amy M. Fadida has been named vice chair of the Board of Directors. A longtime AFCEA member and leader, she is a seasoned executive and strategic adviser in the telecommunications and information technology sectors, supporting both government and commercial organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy as vice chair. She has been a dedicated member and leader within AFCEA for more than 30 years, and her passion for our mission is unmatched,” said Board Chair Tamara Greenspan. “Her impressive track record in guiding organizations through growth and transformation, along with her strong connections across government and industry, will strengthen our board and our global community.”

Fadida succeeds Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford, USA (Ret.), who was appointed by the Board in April as AFCEA’s 12th president and CEO. His appointment is effective June 15, 2026. He succeeds Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.), who is retiring this month following a distinguished period of service to the association and to the nation.

Jaclyn Wilson, with Booz Allen Hamilton, has been named to serve as the Emerging Leaders Advisory Council (ELAC) representative to the Executive Committee and Hannah Becker, with Becker Digital, will serve as the ELAC representative to the Board.

Alvie Johnson remains the regional vice president (RVP) representative to the Executive Committee and Tim Martin remains as the RVP representative to the Board of Directors.

Executive Committee Members — Class of 2028

Richard Aldridge, Shee Atiká, Inc.

Thelma Barker, Comcast Business

Manfred Boudreaux-Dehmer, former NATO CIO

Amy Fadida, A.M. Fadida Consulting

Maj. Gen. George Franz, USA (Ret.), MANTECH

Ross Guckert, Oracle

Col. Ken Harrison, USA (Ret.)

Steve Hoffman, Fortinet Federal Inc.

Lt. Col. Vanessa Johnson, USAF (Ret.), ServiceNow

Chris Miller, Avaya

Col. Mollie Pearson, USA (Ret.), Pearson Consulting LLC

Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, USN (Ret.), Team Trussler LLC

Aaron Weis, Boeing

Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee, USA (Ret.), GDIT

Board of Directors – Class of 2028

Carey Bandler, NUIX

Jason Blais, Mattermost

Brendan Burke, Salesforce

Trudy Duncan-Rayburn, GOV CIO

Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, USA (Ret.), Booz Allen Hamilton

Col. Dean Fox, USAF (Ret.), Amentum

John Gilligan, Center for Information Security

Al Graziano, Cyber Ranges

A.G. Hatcher Jr., The Hatcher Consulting Group

Capt. Glenn Hernandez, USCG (Ret.), OpEdge Solutions

Jeffrey Neal, T-Mobile

Linda Newton, Laulima Solutions

Tang Pham, AT&T

Brig. Gen. Chad Raduege, USAF (Ret.), The Raduege Group

Anitha Raj, ARAR Technology

Andrew Schnabel, Zscaler

Shivaji Sengupta, NXTKey Corporation

Jason Simmons, SAIC

Christine Skropke, Secunet Security Networks

Gretchen Stewart, Intel

CSM Gerald Tyce, USA (Ret.), Peraton

Doug Wilsie, DK Wilsie Consulting LLC

AFCEA congratulates and thanks all leaders for their service. A complete list of AFCEA’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors is available on the organization’s website.

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About AFCEA International

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.